The Photographer #1

Thème classique de la photographie, la famille est un terrain d'expérimentation et de questionnement fécond. Quelles sont ses représentations actuelles ? Comment les photographes contemporains participent-ils à en redéfinir les contours ? Réponses avec une trentaine d'artistes français et internationaux choisis pour leurs visions singulières du sujet. A classic theme in photography, family is a fertile ground for experimentation and interrogation. How is it represented today ? How are contemporary photographers helping redefine its boundaries ? Here are the answers from some thirty international artists chosen for their singular visions of the subject. Avec/ with Jean-Michel André, Zoé Bernardi, Anaïs Boudot, Snezhana Von Büdingen-Dyba, Rebekka Deubner, Deanna Dikeman, Omar Victor Diop & Lee Shulman (The Anonymous Project), Elsa et Johanna, Matthew Finn, Julia Gat, Weronika Gesicka, Armelle Kergall, Nils Lafontan, Gil Lesage, Jonathan LLense, Vuyo Mabheka, Julien Magre, Sarah Makharine, Alessandro de Marinis, Ashley Markle, Bar Mayer, Sarah Mei Herman, Mitchell Moreno, Pierre Rahier, Lucija Rosc, Hyunmin Ryu, Jennifer Sakaï, Eléa- Jeanne Schmitter, Melissa Schriek, Gianni Villa.