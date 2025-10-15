Jacques Grange : New Projects

For more than fifty years, Jacques Grange has been the decorator of choice for collectors, artists, and designers, luxury hotels, fine restaurants, and historic homes, seamlessly blending his classical Parisian training with a passion for contemporary art. This beautifully illustrated book presents thirty-eight of his latest projects across Europe and the United States, from grand Parisian mansions to chic seaside retreats and historic estate restorations. Featuring previously unpublished photographs by Nicolas Mathéus and insightful texts by Pierre Passebon, this volume invites readers to explore Jacques Grange's distinctive, eclectic style and artistic expertise. Timeless yet innovative, Jacques Grange continues to inspire new generations of designers with his boundless vision and passion for beauty.