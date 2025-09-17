Lied ohne Worte

It was a pleasure to respond to Sol Gabetta's invitation to contribute a piece to her "Songs Without Words" project with Bertrand Chamayou. The title is closely associated with Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy in my mind and my contribution is an homage to him as the master of this form. The vocal lines of the violoncello and piano are lovingly intertwined in the rhythm of a barcarole. Despite the simple and repetitive nature of the melody, it covers the entire tonal spectrum of the instruments employed. This musical range spans from cheerful and bright to mournful and dark, all within the brief duration of a wordless and swiftly passing song. (Jörg Widmann) Instrumentation : cello and piano