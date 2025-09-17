Inscription
En ce moment :

Les sorties de la rentrée littéraire Prix du Roman Fnac : métier ? Défricheur Le Mystery cosy, ou le polar douillet
#Essais

Lied ohne Worte

Jörg Widmann

ActuaLitté
It was a pleasure to respond to Sol Gabetta's invitation to contribute a piece to her "Songs Without Words" project with Bertrand Chamayou. The title is closely associated with Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy in my mind and my contribution is an homage to him as the master of this form. The vocal lines of the violoncello and piano are lovingly intertwined in the rhythm of a barcarole. Despite the simple and repetitive nature of the melody, it covers the entire tonal spectrum of the instruments employed. This musical range spans from cheerful and bright to mournful and dark, all within the brief duration of a wordless and swiftly passing song. (Jörg Widmann) Instrumentation : cello and piano

Par Jörg Widmann
Chez Hal Leonard Corporation

|

Auteur

Jörg Widmann

Editeur

Hal Leonard Corporation

Genre

Instruments de musique

Lied ohne Worte

Jörg Widmann

Paru le 17/09/2025

16 pages

Hal Leonard Corporation

8,50 €

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9790001219846
9790001219846
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

