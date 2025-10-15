Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Les sorties de la rentrée littéraire Prix du Roman Fnac : métier ? Défricheur Le Mystery cosy, ou le polar douillet
#Beaux livres

Le domaine des étangs

Laureline Amanieux, Charlotte Rosnay

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
On s'émerveille des guérites de pierre à l'entrée de la propriété, puis on pose le pied sur le bord d'un ancien cratère formé par l'impact d'une météorite. En face, émerge un château du Moyen Age. A droite, des dépendances s'étirent sous l'azur. A gauche, un premier étang s'alanguit environné d'oeuvres d'art. Au-delà, se trouvent des métairies centenaires entourées d'eau... On devine que ce lieu, refaçonné par sa propriétaire Garance Primat, a vécu mille vies avant de nous recevoir. You'll marvel at the stone gatehouses at the entrance to the property, then set foot on the edge of an ancient crater formed by the impact of a meteorite. Opposite stands a medieval château. To the right, outbuildings stretch under the blue sky. To the left lies the first pond surrounded by works of art. Beyond that are a series of cosy farm houses surrounded by water. One can guess that this place, remodelled by its owner Garance Primat, has lived a thousand lives before welcoming you.

Par Laureline Amanieux, Charlotte Rosnay
Chez Albin Michel

|

Auteur

Laureline Amanieux, Charlotte Rosnay

Editeur

Albin Michel

Genre

Thèmes photo

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Le domaine des étangs par Laureline Amanieux, Charlotte Rosnay

Commenter ce livre

 

Le domaine des étangs

Laureline Amanieux

Paru le 15/10/2025

240 pages

Albin Michel

49,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782226501387
9782226501387
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Scandale Agessa : 300 000 € d’indemnités pour l’ex-directeur malgré 40 ans de défaillances “Être femme, là-bas, quand on n’a pas d’argent, c’est une lutte de chaque instant” Les Défricheurs de la rentrée littéraire : 10 livres choisis par des libraires Les finalistes du Prix du Premier Roman 2025 sont connus
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2025 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.