Le domaine des étangs

On s'émerveille des guérites de pierre à l'entrée de la propriété, puis on pose le pied sur le bord d'un ancien cratère formé par l'impact d'une météorite. En face, émerge un château du Moyen Age. A droite, des dépendances s'étirent sous l'azur. A gauche, un premier étang s'alanguit environné d'oeuvres d'art. Au-delà, se trouvent des métairies centenaires entourées d'eau... On devine que ce lieu, refaçonné par sa propriétaire Garance Primat, a vécu mille vies avant de nous recevoir. You'll marvel at the stone gatehouses at the entrance to the property, then set foot on the edge of an ancient crater formed by the impact of a meteorite. Opposite stands a medieval château. To the right, outbuildings stretch under the blue sky. To the left lies the first pond surrounded by works of art. Beyond that are a series of cosy farm houses surrounded by water. One can guess that this place, remodelled by its owner Garance Primat, has lived a thousand lives before welcoming you.