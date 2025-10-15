Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Les sorties de la rentrée littéraire Prix du Roman Fnac : métier ? Défricheur Le Mystery cosy, ou le polar douillet

Skate Obsession (version anglaise)

Charles Ravinski

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
Trick ? Fakie ? Goofy ? Supreme ? Spitfire ? Santa Cruz ? Take a headlong leap into the world of skateboarding with Skate Obsession. Retrace the history of the sport since its invention by Californian surfers killing time between waves. Witness its rise to the apex of cool in every domain-from fashion to film, music to art, and the Olympics to video games. - Meet legendary riders : Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Letícia Bufoni... - Adopt the skater lifestyle : from skate shop to skatepark, from Thrasher to Quartersnacks... - Check out iconic brands : Vans, Independent, Flip... To hone your skate obsession, you'll find : - illustrations of the building-block tricks - a glossary of skater lingo - a diagram of skateboard components - flip-book pages of skaters on the move Discover all the trends that have turned skate life into a global phenomenon for more than 75 years.

Par Charles Ravinski
Chez Flammarion

|

Auteur

Charles Ravinski

Editeur

Flammarion

Genre

Mode

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Skate Obsession (version anglaise) par Charles Ravinski

Commenter ce livre

 

Skate Obsession (version anglaise)

Charles Ravinski

Paru le 10/10/2025

160 pages

Flammarion

19,90 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782080485922
9782080485922
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Scandale Agessa : 300 000 € d’indemnités pour l’ex-directeur malgré 40 ans de défaillances “Être femme, là-bas, quand on n’a pas d’argent, c’est une lutte de chaque instant” Les Défricheurs de la rentrée littéraire : 10 livres choisis par des libraires Les finalistes du Prix du Premier Roman 2025 sont connus
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2025 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.