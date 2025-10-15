Skate Obsession (version anglaise)

Trick ? Fakie ? Goofy ? Supreme ? Spitfire ? Santa Cruz ? Take a headlong leap into the world of skateboarding with Skate Obsession. Retrace the history of the sport since its invention by Californian surfers killing time between waves. Witness its rise to the apex of cool in every domain-from fashion to film, music to art, and the Olympics to video games. - Meet legendary riders : Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Letícia Bufoni... - Adopt the skater lifestyle : from skate shop to skatepark, from Thrasher to Quartersnacks... - Check out iconic brands : Vans, Independent, Flip... To hone your skate obsession, you'll find : - illustrations of the building-block tricks - a glossary of skater lingo - a diagram of skateboard components - flip-book pages of skaters on the move Discover all the trends that have turned skate life into a global phenomenon for more than 75 years.