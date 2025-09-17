With her 24 Preludes for viola and piano ("Wanderer"), Lera Auerbach presented another major cycle of instrumental miniatures at the end of 2017. During an extended stay in Europe, which took her to Switzerland, France, Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Italy and Austria, among other places, she created a kind of musical travel diary that portrays and reflects on the cities she visited on this journey, movement by movement. Inspired by the spirit of Franz Schubert and his Wanderer motif, Auerbach's cycle combines poetic impressions with emotional depth and stylistic variety. Each of the 24 preludes has a characteristic title that provides both geographical and atmospheric references - from "The Alps", via "Terezín", to "Vienna". Instrumentation : viola and piano