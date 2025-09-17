Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Les sorties de la rentrée littéraire Prix du Roman Fnac : métier ? Défricheur Le Mystery cosy, ou le polar douillet

Vacheron Constantin : The Quest

Constantin Vacheron

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
This is the story of a quest. A quest that began in Geneva in 1755 and which has been pursued ever since. A quest impelled by passion and perseverance. Where savoir-faire strives for perfection, day after day, at the heart of every watch and with the watchmakers and artisans' every touch. A quest that challenges acquired knowledge, To open up new horizons for Haute Horlogerie. A quest for mastery and refinement In every detail, even those invisible to the naked eye. This quest conducted as a human adventure is inspired by the credo written by François Constantin in 1819 for his associate Jacques Barthélémi Vacheron : "Do better if possible, and that is always possible. "

Par Constantin Vacheron
Chez Flammarion

|

Auteur

Constantin Vacheron

Editeur

Flammarion

Genre

Mode

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Vacheron Constantin : The Quest par Constantin Vacheron

Commenter ce livre

 

Vacheron Constantin : The Quest

Constantin Vacheron

Paru le 17/09/2025

400 pages

Flammarion

150,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9782080475497
9782080475497
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Les 14 romans du Prix Goncourt des lycéens 2025 : David Diop absent Prix Goncourt 2025 : les 15 romans de la première sélection Prix Renaudot des Lycéens : les cinq finalistes 2025 Babelio met de l'ordre dans les notes attribuées aux livres
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2025 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.