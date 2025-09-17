Vacheron Constantin : The Quest

This is the story of a quest. A quest that began in Geneva in 1755 and which has been pursued ever since. A quest impelled by passion and perseverance. Where savoir-faire strives for perfection, day after day, at the heart of every watch and with the watchmakers and artisans' every touch. A quest that challenges acquired knowledge, To open up new horizons for Haute Horlogerie. A quest for mastery and refinement In every detail, even those invisible to the naked eye. This quest conducted as a human adventure is inspired by the credo written by François Constantin in 1819 for his associate Jacques Barthélémi Vacheron : "Do better if possible, and that is always possible. "