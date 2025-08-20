Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Quand la lecture change de mains Marché du livre : 2024, année difficile Livres de la Rentrée littéraire 2025
#Essais

Romeo and Juliet

Serge Prokofieff

ActuaLitté
Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr
This new revised and corrected performing edition of the complete four-act ballet Romeo and Juliet is based on the full score published in Moscow in 1961 in the series of Collected Works of Serge Prokofieff. This edition captures many corrections gathered over the years from conductors and music librarians and includes newly-engraved orchestral parts available for hire. We are most grateful to Vladimir Jurowski for reviewing the full score before publication. This volume is part of the revised and corrected new edition of the works of Serge Prokofieff published by Boosey & Hawkes and Sikorski as large format study scores for optimal legibility. All scores and the related orchestral parts have been newly computer typeset. Instrumentation : orchestra op. 64

Par Serge Prokofieff
Chez Boosey & Hawkes Music Publishers Ltd

|

Auteur

Serge Prokofieff

Editeur

Boosey & Hawkes Music Publishers Ltd

Genre

Techniques instrumentales

Partager ce livre sur Bluesky Partager ce livre sur Mastodon Partager ce livre sur Linkedin Partager ce livre par mail

Retrouver tous les articles sur Romeo and Juliet par Serge Prokofieff

Commenter ce livre

 

Romeo and Juliet

Serge Prokofieff

Paru le 20/08/2025

488 pages

Boosey & Hawkes Music Publishers Ltd

83,00 €

Acheter sur Furet.com Acheter sur Decitre.fr

Lire un extrait
ActuaLitté
Scannez le code barre 9781835681206
9781835681206
© Notice établie par ORB
plus d'informations

Top Articles

Les livres de bibliothèque abandonnés sur le trottoir, “inacceptable” Le cercle des jours : le nouveau roman de Ken Follett dévoilé “On sort bouleversé de ce livre : sa langue marque comme une brûlure douce” “Quand on découvre des livres comme ça, on n’a qu’une envie : en parler”
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2025 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.