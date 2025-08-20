This new revised and corrected performing edition of the complete four-act ballet Romeo and Juliet is based on the full score published in Moscow in 1961 in the series of Collected Works of Serge Prokofieff. This edition captures many corrections gathered over the years from conductors and music librarians and includes newly-engraved orchestral parts available for hire. We are most grateful to Vladimir Jurowski for reviewing the full score before publication. This volume is part of the revised and corrected new edition of the works of Serge Prokofieff published by Boosey & Hawkes and Sikorski as large format study scores for optimal legibility. All scores and the related orchestral parts have been newly computer typeset. Instrumentation : orchestra op. 64