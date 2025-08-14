Inscription
Politiques publiques

Jérôme Calauzènes, Nathalie Coste Trin-Dinh, Frédéric Ingelaere, Jean-René Pioche, Pascal Simon Doutreluingne, Rémi Pérès, Collectif

ActuaLitté
Tout ce que vous devez savoir sur les politiques publiques pour réussir votre concours de la fonction publique 2026 et 2027 de catégorie A ou B. Les dispositifs des politiques publiques, leurs acteurs et leurs enjeux sont au coeur de la culture administrative attendue aux concours, tant à l'écrit qu'à l'oral. Ce livre permet au candidat de connaître et d'appréhender les thématiques actuelles de ces politiques tout en l'incitant à avoir un avis éclairé et construit sur les débats en cours. Vous y trouverez : - un QCM d'auto-évaluation pour cibler vos révisions ; - un planning de révisions pour organiser votre préparation ; - 50 fiches synthétiques pour maîtriser toutes les connaissances indispensables ; - 250 QCM et QRC corrigés pour valider vos connaissances. OFFERT en ligne : 100 QCM interactifs pour vous entraîner + 1 fil d'actualité 2025-2027 mois par mois.

Chez Vuibert

Paru le 14/08/2025

266 pages

20,90 €

9782311221718
