Tout ce que vous devez savoir sur les politiques publiques pour réussir votre concours de la fonction publique 2026 et 2027 de catégorie A ou B. Les dispositifs des politiques publiques, leurs acteurs et leurs enjeux sont au coeur de la culture administrative attendue aux concours, tant à l'écrit qu'à l'oral. Ce livre permet au candidat de connaître et d'appréhender les thématiques actuelles de ces politiques tout en l'incitant à avoir un avis éclairé et construit sur les débats en cours. Vous y trouverez : - un QCM d'auto-évaluation pour cibler vos révisions ; - un planning de révisions pour organiser votre préparation ; - 50 fiches synthétiques pour maîtriser toutes les connaissances indispensables ; - 250 QCM et QRC corrigés pour valider vos connaissances. OFFERT en ligne : 100 QCM interactifs pour vous entraîner + 1 fil d'actualité 2025-2027 mois par mois.