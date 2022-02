Rock and Ritual

This book is the outcome of the analysis and discussion of the links between ritual practices and some natural spaces, particularly caves, but also rockshelters and stones. The articles gathered in this volume show very diverse contexts and researches, mainly from Bronze Age to Roman times. They offer new perspectives about religious landscapes as well as the role of these spaces in territorial organisation. Several contributions try to reconstruct ritual movements, regulated religious itineraries and social practices, whereas others focus on the circulation inside caves and rockshelters, considering the multi-sensoriality of these natural spaces, linked also with the material offerings. Rock & Ritual volume is another evidence of the complexity and variability of ritual practices linked to natural spaces.