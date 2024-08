Jean Hotteterre. 5 pièces, Edition français-anglais-allemand

Die Ländliche Hochzeit [The Rustic Wedding] by the musician and composer Jean Hotteterre (1677-1720), who was employed at the court of Louis XIV, is a dance suite by which court culture got a feel of simple life and released itself from the strict rules of court life for just a moment. The five dances selected from this suite describe the events at the wedding and provide an early introduction to French music. This edition is part of the new Schott Student Edition series which offers varied literature at five different levels of difficulty. Instrumentation : descant recorder (treble recorder) and piano