La Jeunesse de Berlin. Suite de 3 Valses pour piano

Offenbach, who came to Paris at the age of 14, gave concerts as a cello virtuoso and composed for salons and dance halls before achieving world fame as the inventor of the "Offenbachiade". However, writing waltzes, mazurkas and polkas not only provided him with a good technical basis, it was also a perfect vehicle for making a name for himself in the Parisian music world. La Jeunesse de Berlin is one of the first waltz suites that Offenbach composed for one of the legendary Parisian entertainment establishments, the "Turkish Garden". It was only published in a very small edition. Neither biographers nor catalogs mention the charming work. Until the French researcher and collector Jérôme Collomb found a copy of the first edition for piano and thus made this new publication possible. Instrumentation : piano