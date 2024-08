Wanderlust Mediterranean. Exploring trails along the Mediterranean sea

Experience the best hiking routes under the southern sunthrough practical tips, comprehensive maps, and captivating visuals. The Mediterranean region has some of the most beautiful and diverse landscapesin the world, encompassing soaring mountain ranges, wide forests, deep valleys, and rugged coastlines. From Spain to Jordan, via Italy, Greece, and more, theMediterranean is a paradise for nature lovers and hikers. In WanderlustMediterranean long-distance adventurer Cam Honan takes us on a journey throughthe most breathtaking hiking routes in Southern Europe and beyond, taking inFrance, Portugal, the Balkans, Morocco, and other countries along theMediterranean Sea. The book comprises more than 25 featured hikes, includingsuch spectacular trails as the Caminito del Rey, the Peaks of the Balkans, andthe Selvaggio Blu trail. In addition to this there's another dozen bonus hikes, plus maps, stunning photography, expert commentary, and countless tips forbeginners and experts alike.