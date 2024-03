Operation Al-Aqsa flood. 75 years of war between Israel and Palestine

Why is the conflict between Israel and Palestine still unresolved ? What are the Israeli and Palestinian strategies and how have they evolved over the past 75 years ? What are the relations between Israel, Palestine and its neighbors ? Why did Operation Deluge Al Aqsa take place ? What has happened on the ground since October 7 ? What is the impact of this conflict on our security ? What are the possible options for Israel and Palestine in the coming years ? Following on from his best-selling books Putin, the Master of the Game, Operation Z and Ukraine Between War and Peace, which won international acclaim for their analysis, Jacques Baud revisits the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from its origins, analyzes the "Deluge Al Aqsa" operation of October 7, 2023, and in particular its impact on the region and Western countries, and explains the workings of Israeli intelligence services in matters of terrorism. Colonial Jacques Baud is a former member of the Swiss Strategic Intelligence, a specialist in Eastern Europe and former head of Doctrine of the United Nations Peace Operations. Within NATO, hewas involved in programs in Ukraine, including after the Maidan Revolution of 2014 and 2017. He is the author of several books on intelligence, war and terrorism, including Putin, Game master ? , Governing by Fake News and The Navalny Affair, all published by Max Milo.