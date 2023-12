Mauritius, Reunion & Seychelles - 11ed - Anglais

Lonely Planet's Mauritius, Reunion and Seychelles is our most comprehensive guide that extensively covers all the country has to offer, with recommendations for both popular and lesser-known experiences. Hike through Cirque de Mafate, relax in the waters of Denis Island, dive to the rock formations off Mauritius ; all with your trusted travel companion. Inside Lonely Planet's Mauritius, Reunion and Seychelles Travel Guide : Lonely Planet's Top Picks - a visually inspiring collection of the destination's best experiences and where to have them Itineraries help you build the ultimate trip based on your personal needs and interests Local insights give you a richer, more rewarding travel experience - whether it's history, people, music, landscapes, wildlife, politics Eating and drinking - get the most out of your gastronomic experience as we reveal the regional dishes and drinks you have to try Diving and Hiking in Réunion Toolkit - all of the planning tools for solo travellers, LGBTQIA+ travellers, family travellers and accessible travel Colour maps and images throughout Language - essential phrases and language tips Insider tips to save time and money and get around like a local, avoiding crowds and trouble spots Covers ort Louis, Central Plateau, Grand Baie, Flic en Flac, Rodrigues, St-Denis, the Cirques, St-Pierre, Mahe, Praslin, La Digue and more