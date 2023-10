Paris Moderne, 1914-1945. Art - Design - Architecture - Photography - Literature - Cinema - Fashion

Whether at peace or at war, Paris during the first half of the twentieth century pulsated with frenzied energy. Creatives from across Europe flocked to the French capital where they had free rein to experiment with innovative forms of expression. Inspired by the challenge made possible through technological advances and market expectations, members from every artistic discipline-art, design, architecture, photography, fashion, and cinema-forged the new face of this resolutely modern city. A kaleidoscopic portrait of this exhilarating artistic surge is documented here in dictionary form, through biographical profiles of nearly one hundred leading creators, including Josephine Baker, Coco Chanel, Le Corbusier, Tamara de Lempicka, Robert Mallet-Stevens, Man Ray, Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé, Helena Rubinstein, and Gertrude Stein. The richly illustrated volume is completed with a photographic journal of Paris today by Antonio Martinelli, retracing the incredible architectural and urban landscape that still bears the hallmarks of this wildly prodigious period. J-L. C. , G. M. J.