Extraordinary Collections. French Interiors, Flea Markets, Ateliers

Marin Montagut has always collected objects imbued with a poetic soul that sparks the imagination. In his travels across France, he has met remarkable antique dealers and passionate amateurs ; here, he takes us into the magical world of their extraordinary collections. Before embarking on this enchanted voyage, Marin welcomes us into his home and his studio-a lyrical mix of colors and styles where every object has a story to tell. He invites us to stroll through Paris's Saint-Ouen flea market on an exhilarating treasure hunt. We discover folk art and antique glassware in the Perche and rare Provençal ceramics and basketry in an hôtel particulier. An unusual museum of shops from another century allows us to travel back in time. We marvel at sculptures from antiquity in a plaster cast workshop and admire the ethereal beauty of articulated artists' mannequins in a Parisian apartment. Following in the footsteps of a set designer, we search for a film prop, before getting lost in a thousand-book maze inside a writer's realm. This book is an invitation to rediscover childhood memories that will enhance each day.