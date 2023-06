Miniaturen. für Klarinett und Akkordeon. clarinet in Bb and accordion. Partition d'exécution.

Note by the composer : "In my youth I was a great Schumann fan, works such as Carnaval, Kreisleriana or also Papillions were (and still are ! ) among my favourite pieces. One of the things that fascinated me was their form, these short expressive pieces strung together, which belong together after all. The Miniatures are inspired by this 'old love'. They were commissioned by Klangwerkstatt Kreuzberg (Berlin) and were originally written for clarinet and accordion for the duo Nancy Laufer and Jürgen Kupke. - Iris ter Schiphorst - Instrumentation : clarinet in Bb and accordion