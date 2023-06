Wild Swans Suite. for violin and piano. violin and piano.

"Being Russian born I have a strong connection to the ballet scores of Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Stravinsky, and as a result in the Wild Swans, more than in any other work of mine, I allowed myself the freedom to roam through 200 years of musical genres, ranging from Hungarian Operetta through folk music and even including the influences of jazz and popular music, " says Elena Kats-Chernin. The full-length work, which premiered in Sydney in 2003, was written for choreographer Meryl Tankard after the two artists had already worked together for the opening ceremony of the 2000 Olympic Games, and became one of the composer's greatest successes. Many excerpts in various arrangements have a concert life of their own today - including the world-renowned Eliza Aria. Arranged by the composer in 2004 for violin and piano after the original orchestral version, the half-hour suite comprises ten characteristic movements : Green Leaf Prelude, Eliza Aria, Brothers, Wicked Witch (piano solo), Magic Spell Tango, Glow Worms, Darkness of the Forest, Eliza and the Prince, Mute Princess, Transformation. Instrumentation : violin and piano