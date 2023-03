Sneaker Obsession

Hype ? Collabs ? Drops ? Resellers ? Raffles ? Customizations ? Welcome to the sneakerverse ! Discover the evolution of the sneaker, from its origins as a sports shoe to its skyrocketing rise as a cultural phenomenon. Adopted by rappers like Run-DMC and break-dancers, the sneaker transitioned from the athletic field to the street, becoming a must-have statement accessory. Now an essential emblem of streetwear, the sneaker has become a global sensation, a coveted collectible, and a multi-billion-dollar industry. Showcasing the stories and iconic models behind the biggest brands-Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, Converse, New Balance, Asics, Vans, and more-this volume features the major collaborations and influential personalities who have sparked incredible hype, from Michael Jordan to Virgil Abloh to Travis Scott. Interviews with sneaker experts and highlights of how leading brands are incorporating sustainability, gender equality, and customization provide insight on the future of sneakers. With a glossary of terms, a sneaker diagram, and an authentication checklist, this indispensable reference covers everything you need to know about sneaker culture and its history, codes, jargon, innovators, and trends.