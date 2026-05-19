Eisner Awards 2026 : Simon Bournel-Bosson, Delisle, Lupano et Fert en lice

Meilleure nouvelle

“Blood Harvest”, Brain Damage, de Shintaro Kago, traduit par Zack Davisson (Fantagraphics)

“The Curse Room”, Brain Damage, de Shintaro Kago, traduit par Zack Davisson (Fantagraphics)

“Football Is Not War” de R. K. Russell et Wilfred Santiago, Come Out and Play: The Queer Sports Project (Stacked Deck Press)

“Red Snapper in the Rea” de Michael D. Kennedy, Milk White Steed (Drawn & Quarterly)

“trAPPed” d'Anand RK, Suparna Sharma, et Natalie Obiko Pearson (Bloomberg News)

Meilleur one shot

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1, de Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, et Meredith McClaren (DC)

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1, de Deniz Camp et Javier Rodriguez (DC)

Assorted Crisis Events #4, de Deniz Camp et Eric Zawadzki (Image)

Coin-Op no. 10: Wet Cement, de Peter et Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)

Ice Cream Man #43: “One Page Horror Stories” de W. Maxwell Prince et d'autres auteurs (Image)

Something Is Killing the Children: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar #1, de James Tynion IV et Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Meilleure série continue

Absolute Batman, de Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta et d'autres auteurs (DC)

Absolute Wonder Woman, de Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, et Mattia De Iulis (DC)

The Department of Truth, de James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)

FML, de Kelly Sue DeConnick et David Lopez (Dark Horse)

The Power Fantasy, de Kieron Gillen et Caspar Wijngaard (Image)

Storm, de Murewa Ayodele, Lucas Werneck et d'autres auteurs (Marvel)

Meilleure série limitée

Absolute Martian Manhunter, de Deniz Camp et Javier Rodriguez (DC)

Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, de Patrick Horvath (IDW)

Bronze Faces, de Shobo, Shof, et Alexandre Tefenkgi (BOOM! Studios)

Crownsville, de Rodney Barnes et Elia Bonetti (Oni Press)

Everything Dead and Dying, de Tate Brombal et Jacob Phillips (Image)

Out of Alcatraz, de Christopher Cantwell et Tyler Crook (Oni Press)

Meilleure nouvelle série

Assorted Crisis Events, de Deniz Camp et Eric Zawadzki (Image)

Batman Vol. 4, de Matt Fraction et Jorge Jiménez (DC)

Black Cat, de G. Willow Wilson et Gleb Melnikov (Marvel)

Exquisite Corpses, de James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Pornsak Pichetshote et d'autres auteurs (Image)

Ghost Pepper, de Ludo Lullabi (Image)

Temporal, de Stephanie Williams et Asiah Fulmore (Mad Cave)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants en bas âge

All the Hulk Feels, de Dan Santat (Abrams Fanfare/Marvel)

The Faraway Forest: Wally’s Route, de Debbie Fong (Chronicle Books)

The Fire-Breathing Duckling, de Frank Cammuso (TOON Books)

Night Light, de Michael Emberley (Holiday House)

Steve, A Rare Egg, de Kelly Collier (Kids Can Press)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants

The Cartoonists Club, de Raina Telgemeier et Scott McCloud (Scholastic Graphix)

Chickenpox, de Remy Lai (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

Creature Clinic, de Gavin Aung Than (First Second)

Night Chef: An Epic Tale of Friendship with a Side of Deliciousness! de Mika Song (Random House Graphic)

Oasis, de Guojing (Godwin Books/Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

A Song for You and I, de K. O’Neill (Random House Graphic)

Meilleure publication pour les adolescents

Angelica and the Bear Prince, de Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)

Clementine: Book Three, de Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)

Everyone Sux But You, de K. Wroten (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

Hello Sunshine, de Keezy Young (Little, Brown Ink)

This Place Kills Me, de Mariko Tamaki et Nicole Goux (Abrams Fanfare)

Trumpets of Death, de Simon Bournel-Bosson, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Graphic Universe/Lerner, publié en France sous le titre Les trompettes de la mort, L'agrume)

Meilleure publication humoristique

And to Think We Started as a Book Club, de Tom Toro (Andrews McMeel Universal)

Ew, It’s Beautiful: A False Knees Comics Collection, de Joshua Barkman (Andrews McMeel Universal)

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt, de John Allison et Max Sarin (Dark Horse)

Jeff the Land Shark, de Kelly Thompson et Tokitokoro (Marvel)

Physics for Cats, de Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Spent: A Comic Novel, d'Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Meilleure anthologie

Come Out and Play: The Queer Sports Project, édité par Meghan Kemp-Gee et Megan Praz (Stacked Deck Press)

DC Pride 2025, édité par Andrea Shea et Jillian Grant (DC)

Noir Is the New Black Season 2 (FairSquare Graphics)

Stardust the Super Wizard Anthology, édité par Van Jensen (Blue Creek Creative)

2000AD 2026 Annual Featuring Judge Dredd, édité par Oliver Pickles (Rebellion)

Meilleure œuvre basée sur des faits réels

Black Arms to Hold You Up: A History of Black Resistance, de Ben Passmore (Pantheon)

Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me, de Mimi Pond (Drawn & Quarterly)

Fela: Music Is the Weapon, de Jibola Fagbamiye et Conor McCreery (Amistad)

Globetrotters: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s World Tour, de Julian Voloj et Julie Rocheleau (Abrams ComicArts)

Muybridge, de Guy Delisle, traduit par Helge Daschert et Rob Aspinal (Drawn & Quarterly)

Surrounded: America’s First School for Black Girls, 1832, de Wilfrid Lupano et Stéphane Fert (ABLAZE)

Meilleurs mémoires graphiques

The Ephemerata: Shaping the Exquisite Nature of Grief, de Carol Tyler (Fantagraphics)

My Life in 24 Frames Per Second, de Rintaro (Kana Manga US)

It Rhymes with Takei, de George Takei, Harmony Becker, Steven Scott, et Justin Eisinger (Top Shelf)

Precious Rubbish, de Kayla E. (Fantagraphics)

Raised by Ghosts, de Briana Loewinsohn (Fantagraphics)

Talking to My Father’s Ghost: An Almost True Story, d'Alex Krokus (Chronicle)

Meilleur album - nouveauté

Cannon, de Lee Lai (Drawn & Quarterly)

Drome, de Jesse Lonergan (23rd St. Books)

The Fable of Erkling Woods, de Juni Ba (Goats Flying Press)

A Garden of Spheres, de Linnea Sterte (Peow2)

More Weight: A Salem Story, de Ben Wickey (Top Shelf)

Shadows of the Sea, de Cathy Malkasian (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur album - réimpression

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Storybook Edition, de Patrick Horvath (IDW)

Ginseng Roots: A Memoir, de Craig Thompson (Pantheon)

Goes Like This, de Jordan Crane (Fantagraphics)

Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen: The Deluxe Edition, de Matt Fraction et Steve Lieber (DC)

Tongues, d'Anders Nilsen (Pantheon)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

Alanna: The First Adventure (Song of the Lioness, Book 1), de Tamora Pierce, adapté par Vita Ayala et Sama Beck (Abrams Fanfare)

The Compleat Angler: A Graphic Adaptation, d'Izaak Walton, adapté par Gareth Brookes (SelfMadeHero)

Dead Man Walking: Graphic Edition, de Helen Prejean, adapté par Rose Vines et Catherine Anyango Grünewald (Random House)

Ghost Boys: The Graphic Novel, de Jewell Parker Rhodes et Setor Fiadzigbey (Little, Brown Ink)

Lord of the Flies: The Graphic Novel, de William Golding, adapté par Aimée De Jongh (Penguin Classics)

A Wizard of Earthsea: A Graphic Novel, d'Ursula K. Le Guin, adapté par Fred Fordham (Clarion Books)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international

Buff Soul, de Moa Romanova, traduit par Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)

Cornelius: The Merry Life of a Wretched Dog, de Marc Torices, traduit par Andrea Rosenberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

In the End We All Die, de Tobias Aeschbacher, traduit par Andrew Shields (Helvetiq)

Nocturnos, de Laura Perez, traduit par Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Raging Clouds, de Yudori (Fantagraphics)

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, d'Anaïs Flogny, traduit par Dan Christensen (Abrams ComicArts)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international - Asie

Hirayasumi, vols. 4–7, de Keigo Shinzo, traduit par Jan Mitsuko Cash (VIZ Media)

Land, vol. 1, de Kazumi Yamashita, traduit par Kevin Gifford (Yen Press)

Purgatory Funeral Cakes, de Sanho, traduit par Danny Lim (Dark Horse)

Tokyo Alien Bros., vols. 1–3, de Keigo Shinzo, traduit par Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Yan, vols. 1–2, de Chang Sheng, traduit par Vanessa Liu (Titan Manga)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

Arthur Ferrier’s Pin-Up Parade Box Set, édité par Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Barnaby, vol. 5: 1950–1952, de Crockett Johnson, édité par Eric Reynolds et Philip Nel (Fantagraphics)

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1928–1930, édité par J. Michael Catron et Bill Blackbeard (Fantagraphics)

Rea Irvin’s The Smythes, édité par R. Kikuo Johnson et Dash Shaw (NYRC)

Terminal Exposure: Comics, Sculpture, and Risky Behavior, de Michael McMillan, édité par Lucas Adams (NYRC)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

AKIRA Volumes 1–5 Hardcover Collection, de Katsuhiro Otomo, édité par Haruko Hashimoto, Ajani Oloye, and Lauren Scanlan (Kodansha USA Publishing)

The Atlas Comics Library No. 7: Girl Comics, édité par Dr. Michael J. Vassallo (Fantagraphics)

Comics of the Movement #1, de Courtland Cox, Jennifer Lawson, Alfred Hassler, et Benton Resnik (Good Trouble Comics)

Hothead Paisan, de Diane DiMassa, organisé par Anika Banister (NYRC)

Scream! The Specials 1985–2024, édité par Chiara Mestieri (Rebellion)

Weird Science Vol. 1 XXL, édité par Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)

Meilleur travail académique

Comic Art in Korea, de John A. Lent (University Press of Mississippi)

Comics of the Anthropocene: Graphic Narrative at the End of Nature, de José Alaniz (University Press of Mississippi)

Graphic Narratives of Resistance, de Jennifer Boum Make et Charly Verstraet (Edinburgh University Press)

Latinx Comics Studies: Critical and Creative Crossings, édité par Fernanda Díaz-Basteris et Maite Urcaregui (Rutgers University Press)

Manga’s First Century: How Creators and Fans Made Japanese Comics, 1905–1989, d'Andrea Horbinski (University of California Press)

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

CANON, de Colin Blanchette et Alex Eklund

Comic Book Creator, édité par Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

Dummy, édité par John Kelly (The Dummy Corporation)

Shelfdust, édité par Steve Morris, www.shelfdust.com

SKTCHD, de David Harper, www.sktchd.com

SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, édité par Daniel Elkin, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

Crumb: A Cartoonist’s Life, de Dan Nadel (Scribner)

Facing Feelings: Inside the World of Raina Telgemeier, de Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

How Comics Are Made, de Glenn Fleishman (Andrews McMeel)

Making Nonfiction Comics: A Guide to Graphic Narrative, de Eleri Harris et Shay Mirk (Abrams ComicArts)

Only What’s Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts, de Chip Kidd (Abrams ComicArts)

Ooops…I Just Catharted!: Fifty Years of Cathartic Comics, de Rupert Kinnard, édité par William O. Tyler (Stacked Deck Press)

Meilleur design de publication

The Art of Manga, design de Tessa Lee (Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco/VIZ Media)

The Essential Peanuts, design de Shawn Dahl, avec Chip Kidd (Abrams ComicArts)

Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set (Collector’s Edition #13), design de Wendy Chan (Yen Press)

Red Light Properties: Unfinished Business, design de Dan Goldman (Kinjin Storylab)

The Marvel Art of Michael Allred Slipcase Edition, design de Kurtis Findlay (Clover Press)

Weird Science Vol. 1 XXL, design d'Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Meilleur webcomic

The Accidental Undergrad de Christian Giroux (Fieldmouse Press)

Keeping Time de Kody Okamoto (keepingtimecomic.com)

The Legend of Parvaterra de Raúl Arnáiz (WEBTOON)

Sable: A Ghost Story, d'Ethan M. Aldridge (sablecomic.com)

Superfish, de Peglo (WEBTOON)

Terran Omega: The Ghosts of War, de PJ Holden (pauljholden.com)

Tiger, Tiger de Petra Erika Nordlund (tigertigercomic.com)

Meilleure série numérique

DeadAss, de hakei (VIZ Media)

In the Real Dark Night, de Jimmy Gownley (G-Ville Comics)

The Lycan, de Mike Carey, Thomas Jane, David James Kelly, et Diego Yapur (Comixology Originals)

Overwatch 2: Against the Tide, de Brandon Chen et Velinxi (Blizzard Entertainment)

Practical Defense Against Piracy, de Tony Cliff (delilahdirk.com)

The World of Lublu, de Charbak Dipta (The Charbax Store)

Meilleur scénariste

Deniz Camp, Absolute Martian Manhunter (DC); Assorted Crisis Events (Image); The Ultimates (Marvel)

Scott Snyder, Absolute Batman, Batman/Deadpool (DC); By a Thread: Book 2 (Comixology Originals), You Won’t Feel a Thing (DSTLRY)

Mariko Tamaki, This Place Kills Me (Abrams Fanfare)

Kelly Thompson, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC); Jeff the Land Shark (Marvel)

James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd: The Power of the Blood (BOOM! Studios); Let This One Be a Devil, Red Book (Dark Horse); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Department of Truth, Exquisite Corpses, W0RLDTR33 (Image); Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man (Image Skybound)

Stephanie Williams, Street Sharks (IDW); Roots of Madness (Ignition Press); Temporal (Mad Cave)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC); The Fable of Erkling Woods (Goats Flying Press); Monkey Meat Summer Batch (Image)

Jamal Campbell, Zatanna (DC)

Jesse Lonergan, Drome (23rd St. Books)

Chang Sheng, Yan, vols. 1–2 (Titan Manga)

Linnea Sterte, A Garden of Spheres (Peow2)

Kazumi Yamashita, Land, vol. 1 (Yen Press)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Elsa Charetier, The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY)

Sean Phillips, Giant Size Criminal #1, The Knives: A Criminal Book (Image)

Javier Rodriguez, Absolute Martian Manhunter (DC)

Chris Samnee, Batman and Robin: Year One (DC)

Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns (DC)

Eric Zawadzki, Assorted Crisis Events (Image)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Teddy Kristiansen, Black Hammer: Spiral City (Dark Horse)

Cathy Malkasian, Shadows of the Sea (Fantagraphics)

Qu, Slices of Life: A Comic Montage (Bulgilhan Press)

Martin Simmonds, The Department of Truth (Image)

Mika Song, Night Chef: An Epic Tale of Friendship with a Side of Deliciousness! (Random House Graphic)

Linnea Sterte, A Garden of Spheres (Peow)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC); The Fable of Erkling Woods (Goats Flying Press); TMNT Nightwatcher, TMNT Godzilla (IDW); Monkey Meat Summer Batch (Image)

Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman 2025 Annual, Batman #1, Batman/Deadpool (DC)

Francesco Francavilla, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands (Dark Horse); Absolute Batman, Absolute Martian Manhunter, Batman: Full Moon, Nightwing variants (DC); Green Hornet/Miss Fury (Dynamite); Star Trek: The Last Starship, Twilight Zone (IDW); Dick Tracy (Mad Cave)

Mateus Manhanini, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Mr. Terrific: Year One variants (DC); Doctor Strange, Ironheart: Bad Chemistry, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Phases of the Moon Knight, Star Wars: The High Republic, Storm, The Ultimates (Marvel)

Javier Rodriguez, Absolute Martian Manhunter, Batman & Robin: Year One #7, The New Gods #8 (DC)

Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns #3-12 (DC)

Meilleure colorisation

Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, The Nice House by the Sea (DC); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW); Assorted Crisis Events, The Department of Truth, Exquisite Corpses, W0RLDTR33 (Image); GI Joe (Image/Skybound); EC Catacomb of Torment, EC Epitaphs from the Abyss (Oni Press)

Ninakupenda Gaillard, Chickenpox (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

Jesse Lonergan, Drome (23rd St. Books)

Matheus Lopes, Batman and Robin Year One (DC); The Seasons (Image)

Javier Rodriguez, Absolute Martian Manhunter (DC)

José Villarrubia, This Ink Runs Cold (Alan Spiegel Fine Arts); Ghostbox (Comixology Originals); Dracula Book 2: The Brides, The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly (Dark Horse); Hunger (The Lab Press); It Rhymes with Takei (Top Shelf)

Meilleur lettrage

Janice Chiang, Acro and the Cat, All Upon a Time, Beyond the Aural Vault, Republica, Solarblader (Sandstorm); John Carpenter’s Blood of the Taken: Next of Kin, Pause, Tales of Science Fiction (Storm King)

Clayton Cowles, Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Black Canary: Best of the Best, Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman (DC); Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1-3 (Marvel)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Ill Vacation, Stillman (Comixology Originals); Absolute Martian Manhunter, Challengers of the Unknown, DC K.O., The Flash, Green Arrow, Poison Ivy (DC); Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Starship Godzilla (IDW); Author Immortal (Image); Our-Soot-Stained Heart (Mad Cave)

Nate Piekos, American Caper #1, Archie Vs. Minor Threats, Black Hammer: Spiral City, The Brood, Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, The Umbrella Academy Plan B, Welcome to Twilight (Dark Horse); I Hate Fairyland (Image)

Ben Wickey, More Weight: A Salem Story (Top Shelf)

23 personnes rejoindront cette année le prestigieux Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame, sorte de Panthéon des auteurs et autrices de bandes dessinées — ouvert aux vivants et aux morts, toutefois.

En février dernier, le jury avait d'ores et déjà nommé 19 nouveaux entrants : Edwina Dumm, Oliver Harrington, Don Heck, Abe Kanegson, Paul S. Newman, Héctor Germán Oesterheld, Tom Palmer Sr., Jimmy Swinnerton, Bob Bolling, Gerry Conway, Denys Cowan, Mike Friedrich, Lee Marrs, Go Nagai, Bud Plant, Mike Royer, Dave Sim, Carol Tyler, and Rick Veitch.

Les votants et votantes pour les Eisner Awards — des professionnels de la BD, des auteurs aux distributeurs, en passant par les éditeurs — y ajouteront quatre autres noms, à choisir parmi les 16 suivants : Kate Carew, Colleen Doran, George Evans, Crockett Johnson, Peter Kuper, George McManus, Kevin Nowlan, Mimi Pond, Posy Simmonds, Jeff Smith, Paul Smith, Leonard Starr, Akira Toriyama, Mark Waid, Chris Ware et S. Clay Wilson.

La date limite des votes est fixée au 5 juin prochain, tandis que les récompenses seront décernées le 24 juillet 2026, lors du Comic-Con de San Diego.

Le palmarès complet des Eisner Awards 2025 est accessible à cette adresse. On y trouvait notamment Manu Larcenet et Boum...

Photographie : Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 4.0

Par Antoine Oury

Contact : ao@actualitte.com