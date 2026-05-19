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Eisner Awards 2026 : Simon Bournel-Bosson, Delisle, Lupano et Fert en lice

Le Comic-Con de San Diego, rendez-vous incontournable du 9e art outre-Atlantique, se déroulera à la fin du mois de juillet prochain. À quelques semaines de l'événement, les Eisner Awards sélectionnent les travaux considérés comme les plus marquants de l'année. L'éditeur DC Comics se détache, suivi de près par Fantagraphics...

Le 19/05/2026 à 14:46 par Antoine Oury

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Publié le :

19/05/2026 à 14:46

Antoine Oury

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Nate Piekos, American Caper #1, Archie Vs. Minor Threats, Black Hammer: Spiral City, The Brood, Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, The Umbrella Academy Plan B, Welcome to Twilight (Dark Horse); I Hate Fairyland (Image)

Ben Wickey, More Weight: A Salem Story (Top Shelf)

23 personnes rejoindront cette année le prestigieux Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame, sorte de Panthéon des auteurs et autrices de bandes dessinées — ouvert aux vivants et aux morts, toutefois. 

En février dernier, le jury avait d'ores et déjà nommé 19 nouveaux entrants : Edwina Dumm, Oliver Harrington, Don Heck, Abe Kanegson, Paul S. Newman, Héctor Germán Oesterheld, Tom Palmer Sr., Jimmy Swinnerton, Bob Bolling, Gerry Conway, Denys Cowan, Mike Friedrich, Lee Marrs, Go Nagai, Bud Plant, Mike Royer, Dave Sim, Carol Tyler, and Rick Veitch.

Les votants et votantes pour les Eisner Awards — des professionnels de la BD, des auteurs aux distributeurs, en passant par les éditeurs — y ajouteront quatre autres noms, à choisir parmi les 16 suivants : Kate Carew, Colleen Doran, George Evans, Crockett Johnson, Peter Kuper, George McManus, Kevin Nowlan, Mimi Pond, Posy Simmonds, Jeff Smith, Paul Smith, Leonard Starr, Akira Toriyama, Mark Waid, Chris Ware et S. Clay Wilson.

La date limite des votes est fixée au 5 juin prochain, tandis que les récompenses seront décernées le 24 juillet 2026, lors du Comic-Con de San Diego.

Le palmarès complet des Eisner Awards 2025 est accessible à cette adresse. On y trouvait notamment Manu Larcenet et Boum...

Photographie : Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 4.0

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Par Antoine Oury
Contact : ao@actualitte.com

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Virginia Giuffre sacrée à titre posthume aux British Book Awards

Aux British Book Awards 2026, Nobody’s Girl, mémoire posthume de Virginia Roberts Giuffre, reçoit le prix du Livre de l’année et celui de la non-fiction narrative. Le palmarès distingue aussi Sarah Wynn-Williams, co-lauréate du Freedom to Publish avec Giuffre, et consacre une édition dominée par les voix empêchées, l’édition jeunesse, avec AF Steadman et Dav Pilkey, ainsi que plusieurs nouvelles catégories du prix, à Londres, ce lundi 11 mai 2026.

12/05/2026, 10:12

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Le nouveau prix littéraire du Roi René dévoile ses quatre finalistes

Le nouveau prix littéraire du Roi René, créé à l’initiative des romanciers Enguerrand Guépy et Matthieu Falcone, a dévoilé les quatre romans retenus pour sa sélection finale avant la désignation du lauréat, prévue le 11 juin 2026 à Aix-en-Provence.

11/05/2026, 17:59

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Hugo Lindenberg remporte le Grand Prix du Roman Michel Reybier 2026

Le Grand Prix du Roman Michel Reybier 2026 a été attribué à Hugo Lindenberg pour Les Années souterraines, publié chez Flammarion. Dotée de 20.000 €, la récompense distingue chaque année un roman francophone paru au cours des douze derniers mois.

11/05/2026, 15:43

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Le Prix Nicolas-Bouvier 2026 récompense Dans les pas du loup

Adam Weymouth est le lauréat 2026 du Prix Nicolas-Bouvier Étonnants Voyageurs pour Dans les pas du loup, publié chez Albin Michel. Auteur, voyageur, journaliste britannique et militant écologiste, il s’était déjà fait remarquer avec Les Rois du Yukon (Albin Michel, 2020), premier livre salué par la presse anglo-saxonne et qui lui avait valu d’être nommé « Jeune écrivain de l’année » par le Sunday Times.

11/05/2026, 15:28

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Sciences Po et la Revue des Deux Mondes lancent un nouveau prix étudiant

Face aux tensions internationales, la Revue des Deux Mondes lance un prix de géopolitique destiné aux étudiants de Sciences Po. Baptisé « Les Jeunes voix des Deux Mondes », ce concours invite les élèves du collège universitaire à réfléchir aux rapports entre l’Europe, les États-Unis et les ingérences numériques étrangères. Le premier prix, doté de 1000 euros, sera remis le 26 mai à 18 heures.

11/05/2026, 12:35

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Le Prix Cosmos 2026 des lycéens attribué à Ersilia Vaudo

Le Prix Cosmos 2026 des lycéens a été attribué à Aux frontières du cosmos, publié chez Quanto. Signé par Ersilia Vaudo, astrophysicienne de formation, l’ouvrage revient sur plusieurs grandes avancées qui ont transformé la compréhension de l’Univers. La cérémonie de remise du prix se tiendra le 26 mai 2026, à 14h, dans la Grande salle des séances de l’Institut de France, à Paris.

11/05/2026, 12:21

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Prix Who’s Who 2026 : découvrez les trois ouvrages finalistes

Le Prix littéraire Who’s Who in France annonce ses finalistes 2026. Lancée par Franck Papazian, propriétaire du Who’s Who depuis 2023, et organisée par Pierre Conte, cette distinction récompense chaque année un livre francophone consacré à une existence, un parcours, une réussite ou un destin singulier.

11/05/2026, 12:00

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Le Booker Prize lance un prix jeunesse pour relancer la lecture

La Booker Prize Foundation lance un prix annuel consacré à la fiction destinée aux 8-12 ans, avec un jury associant adultes et enfants. Première sélection en novembre 2026, premier lauréat en février 2027 : l’initiative renforce la visibilité éditoriale du secteur jeunesse, alors que le Royaume-Uni mobilise écoles, bibliothèques et acteurs du livre pour relancer le goût de lire chez les plus jeunes, dans tout le pays dès 2026.

08/05/2026, 09:40

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Stephie Mazunya a reçu le Prix Michel-Tremblay 2025

Le Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ), en collaboration avec la Fondation du Centre des auteurs dramatiques (CEAD), a décerné le Prix Michel-Tremblay 2025 à Stephie Mazunya pour son texte Chronologies, publié par les éditions du Remue-Ménage.

07/05/2026, 14:32

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Six livres encore en lice pour le Prix Jean d'Ormesson

Quelques semaines après une première sélection, la liste des ouvrages en lice se réduit, pour le Prix Jean d'Ormesson. La récompense sera décernée le 20 mai prochain, à 19h, au Centre national du livre, dans le 7e arrondissement de Paris.

07/05/2026, 12:19

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Tristan Saule, premier Prix Arsène du polar francophone

Fondé par Libération et la Société des Gens De Lettres (SGDL), le Prix Arsène du polar francophone salue, pour son édition inaugurale, l'écrivain Tristan Saule pour Les sept robes, roman paru en 2025 aux éditions Le Quartanier.

07/05/2026, 10:07

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Le Prix des Libraires 2026 distingue Laurine Roux et Charlotte McConaghy

Laurine Roux et Charlotte McConaghy remportent le Prix des Libraires 2026. La première est distinguée dans la catégorie roman français pour Trois fois la colère, publié aux Éditions du Sonneur ; la seconde dans la catégorie roman étranger pour Les Fantômes de Shearwater, paru chez Gaïa - Actes Sud dans une traduction de Marie Chabin. L’annonce est portée par le jury du prix, présidé par Nathalie Iris, après un vote auquel ont pris part plus de 2000 libraires.

06/05/2026, 20:00

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Vanessa Caffin, lauréate du Prix de la Closerie des Lilas

Vanessa Caffin est la lauréate du 20e Prix de la Closerie des Lilas, pour son roman Le Corset, publié aux éditions Héloïse d'Ormesson. Son roman a été élu, au deuxième tour, à 7 voix contre 5 voix à Stéphanie Perez pour Le Berger d’Alep (Récamier).

06/05/2026, 11:02

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Prix Femina : Olivia de Lamberterie et Emmanuelle Loyer rejoignent le jury

Le jury du Prix Femina a élu Olivia de Lamberterie et Emmanuelle Loyer comme nouvelles jurées, lors de son assemblée générale extraordinaire du 4 mai 2026. La première dirige la rubrique livres du magazine ELLE ; la seconde, historienne, enseigne à Sciences Po Paris.

05/05/2026, 22:01

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L'auteur Daniel Kraus, lauréat d'un Prix Pulitzer pour Angel Down

Décernés chaque année aux États-Unis, les Prix Pulitzer ne récompensent pas seulement des travaux journalistiques, mais aussi des oeuvres littéraires et ce, depuis leur création en 1917. L'auteur américain Daniel Kraus a remporté la distinction dans la catégorie « Fiction » pour son ouvrage Angel Down, publié par Atria Books.

05/05/2026, 15:57

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Alice Renard reçoit le Goncourt de la nouvelle pour Peaux vives

Alice Renard a remporté le Prix Goncourt de la nouvelle 2026 pour Peaux vives, publié le 9 octobre 2025 aux éditions Héloïse d’Ormesson. Le recueil réunit neuf nouvelles, sous forme de monologues intérieurs, autour de personnages saisis dans des moments de crise, de rupture ou de remise en question. L’autrice, née à Paris en 2002, signe avec ce livre son deuxième ouvrage après La Colère et l’Envie (Héloïse d’Ormesson), paru en 2023.

05/05/2026, 15:42

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Karine Parquet, lauréate du Prix national Lions de Littérature 2026

Le roman En île de Karine Parquet, publié aux éditions De Borée en septembre 2024, a été distingué par le jury 2026 du Lions Clubs, qui lui a décerné son prix national. Quinze romans, élus respectivement dans les quinze régions du Lions Clubs français, étaient en compétition pour cette récompense.

04/05/2026, 16:07

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La Photographie, premier Prix Sang Froid des Libraires

Créé en 2026 par la collection poche Sang Froid des éditions Nouveau Monde, le Prix Sang Froid des Libraires distingue pour sa première édition La Photographie de Pierre Courrège, choisi par un jury de huit libraires parmi six inédits afin de récompenser un titre publié dans l’année précédente.

04/05/2026, 14:32

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Le Prix Jean Freustié 2026 attribué à Patrice Jean

Le 39e Prix Jean Freustié, abrité par la Fondation de France, a été attribué à Patrice Jean pour La fin du monde avait pourtant bien commencé (Le Cherche Midi). La remise s’est tenue le 27 avril au restaurant La Cagouille, à Paris, en présence du jury, lors d’une réception marquée par un hommage à Christiane Teurlay-Freustié. 

01/05/2026, 06:00

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Jean-Christophe Grangé, Prix Jean-Jacques Rousseau de l’autobiographie 2026

L'auteur Jean-Christophe Grangé a été désigné lauréat du Prix Jean-Jacques Rousseau de l’autobiographie pour son livre Je suis né du Diable (Albin Michel). Une cérémonie de remise de la récompense sera organisée, aux Franciscaines, à Deauville, le samedi 13 juin prochain.

30/04/2026, 16:03

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Romans, albums, BD... Les libraires québécois désignent leurs favoris

Le Gala du Prix des libraires du Québec 2026 s'est déroulé, ce 28 avril, au sein du Théâtre Paradoxe de Montréal. Pour la première fois, les volets adulte et jeunesse étaient réunis dans le cadre d'une même soirée. 12 titres ont été distingués.

30/04/2026, 13:27

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Prix Émile Guimet 2026 : une sélection pour célébrer les littératures asiatiques

Le musée national des arts asiatiques — Guimet a dévoilé la sélection officielle de la 9e édition du Prix Émile Guimet de littérature asiatique, dont la cérémonie de remise se tiendra le mercredi 3 juin 2026. La récompense est organisée autour de trois catégories — roman, bande dessinée et manga.

30/04/2026, 11:12

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Traduction BD : le Prix Sophie Castille s’installe en France et lance un appel à candidatures

Le salon SoBD, dédié à la bande dessinée au cœur de Paris, accueillera désormais l’édition française du Prix Sophie Castille. Cette distinction internationale, consacrée à la traduction de bande dessinée, ouvre officiellement son appel à candidatures pour l’année 2026.

29/04/2026, 13:14

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Kerwin Spire, lauréat du Prix Pampelonne Ramatuelle 2026

Le Prix Pampelonne Ramatuelle 2026, qui distingue le récit d’un grand destin, un parcours de vie, une biographie ou une autobiographie romancée, a été décerné à Kerwin Spire pour son livre Monsieur Romain Gary, paru aux éditions Gallimard.

29/04/2026, 09:23

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