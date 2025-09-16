Neige Sinno sélectionnée pour le prestigieux National Book Award

La romancière française Neige Sinno, déjà récompensée, entre autres, par le Prix Femina 2023 pour Triste tigre, figure cette année sur la longlist du National Book Award dans la catégorie Traduction.
Le 16/09/2025 à 17:47 par Hocine Bouhadjera
La longlist de la littérature traduite 2025 du National Book Award, rassemble dix titres choisis parmi 139 soumis. Les œuvres, traduites de neuf langues différentes, incluent pour la première fois un texte en provenance de l’ouzbek. Trois auteurs et traducteurs avaient déjà figuré sur des longlists précédentes, comme Solvej Balle, Sophie Hughes ou Christina MacSweeney.
Entre récits de guerre, expériences de migration, réinventions de l’histoire, mémoire intime et réflexion sur l’intelligence artificielle, cette sélection interroge la condition humaine à travers le prisme des langues et des cultures.
La sélection 2025 :
Solvej Balle, On the Calculation of Volume (Book III), traduit du danois par Sophia Hersi Smith et Jennifer Russell, New Directions Publishing
Jazmina Barrera, The Queen of Swords, traduit de l’espagnol par Christina MacSweeney, Two Lines Press
Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, We Are Green and Trembling, traduit de l’espagnol par Robin Myers, New Directions Publishing
Anjet Daanje, The Remembered Soldier, traduit du néerlandais par David McKay, New Vessel Press
Saou Ichikawa, Hunchback, traduit du japonais par Polly Barton, Hogarth / Penguin Random House
Hamid Ismailov, We Computers: A Ghazal Novel, traduit de l’ouzbek par Shelley Fairweather-Vega, Yale University Press
Han Kang, We Do Not Part, traduit du coréen par e. yaewon et Paige Aniyah Morris, Hogarth / Penguin Random House
Mohamed Kheir, Sleep Phase, traduit de l’arabe par Robin Moger, Two Lines Press
Vincenzo Latronico, Perfection, traduit de l’italien par Sophie Hughes, New York Review Books
Neige Sinno, Sad Tiger, traduit du français par Natasha Lehrer, Seven Stories Press
La longlist fiction 2025 :
Rabih Alameddine, The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother), Grove Press / Grove Atlantic
Susan Choi, Flashlight, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Angela Flournoy, The Wilderness, Mariner Books / HarperCollins Publishers
Jonas Hassen Khemiri, The Sisters, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Megha Majumdar, A Guardian and a Thief, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Kevin Moffett, Only Son, McSweeney’s
Karen Russell, The Antidote, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Ethan Rutherford, North Sun: Or, the Voyage of the Whaleship Esther, A Strange Object / Deep Vellum Publishing
Bryan Washington, Palaver, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Joy Williams, The Pelican Child, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Non-fiction :
Omar El Akkad, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Caleb Gayle, Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Julia Ioffe, Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy, Ecco / HarperCollins Publishers
Fatemeh Jamalpour and Nilo Tabrizy, For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story of Iran’s Women-Led Uprising, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Yiyun Li, Things in Nature Merely Grow, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Lana Lin, The Autobiography of H. Lan Thao Lam, Dorothy, a publishing project
Ben Ratliff, Run the Song: Writing About Running About Listening, Graywolf Press
Claudia Rowe, Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care, Abrams Press / Abrams
Jordan Thomas, When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Helen Whybrow, The Salt Stones: Seasons of a Shepherd’s Life, Milkweed Editions
Poésie
Gbenga Adesina, Death Does Not End at the Sea, University of Nebraska Press
Gabrielle Calvocoressi, The New Economy, Copper Canyon Press
Cathy Linh Che, Becoming Ghost, Washington Square Press / Simon & Schuster
Tiana Clark, Scorched Earth, Washington Square Press / Simon & Schuster
Rickey Laurentiis, Death of the First Idea, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Esther Lin, Cold Thief Place, Alice James Books
Natalie Shapero, Stay Dead, Copper Canyon Press
Richard Siken, I Do Know Some Things, Copper Canyon Press
Patricia Smith, The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems, Scribner / Simon & Schuster
Fargo Nissim Tbakhi, TERROR COUNTER, Deep Vellum / Deep Vellum Publishing
Littérature jeunesse :
María Dolores Águila, A Sea of Lemon Trees: The Corrido of Roberto Alvarez, Roaring Brook Press / Macmillan Publishers
K. Ancrum, The Corruption of Hollis Brown, HarperCollins / HarperCollins Publishers
Derrick Barnes, The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze, Viking Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House
Mahogany L. Browne, A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe, Crown Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House
Kyle Lukoff, A World Worth Saving, Dial Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House
Amber McBride, The Leaving Room, Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan Publishers
Daniel Nayeri, The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story, Levine Querido
Hannah V. Sawyerr, Truth Is, Amulet Books / Abrams
Maria van Lieshout, Song of a Blackbird, First Second / Macmillan Publishers
Ibi Zoboi, (S)Kin, Versify / HarperCollins Publishers
Créée en 1950, La National Book Foundation organise depuis la cérémonie des National Book Awards, d’abord limités à la fiction, la nonfiction et la poésie, puis élargis à la littérature jeunesse (1996) et traduite (2018). Elle soutient également les organisations littéraires à but non lucratif et déploie des actions éducatives dans tout le pays.
En 2024, le prix de fiction a été attribué à James de Percival Everett, publié cette rentrée littéraire en France chez l'Olivier. En nonfiction, c’est Jason De León qui a été distingué pour Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling. Du côté de la poésie, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha a remporté le prix avec Something About Living. La catégorie de littérature traduite a consacré Taiwan Travelogue de Yang Shuang-zi, traduit par Lin King. Enfin, le prix de littérature jeunesse a été remis à Shifa Saltagi Safadi pour Kareem Between.
Crédits photo : Librairie Mollat (CC BY-SA 4.0)
