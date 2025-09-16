Inscription
Newsletter
linkedin soundcloud twitter bluesky mastodon facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
Recherche

En ce moment :

Les sorties de la rentrée littéraire Prix du Roman Fnac : métier ? Défricheur Le Mystery cosy, ou le polar douillet
#International

Neige Sinno sélectionnée pour le prestigieux National Book Award

La romancière française Neige Sinno, déjà récompensée, entre autres, par le Prix Femina 2023 pour Triste tigre, figure cette année sur la longlist du National Book Award dans la catégorie Traduction. 

Le 16/09/2025 à 17:47 par Hocine Bouhadjera

| 2 Partages

Publié le :

16/09/2025 à 17:47

Hocine Bouhadjera

2

Partages

Partager cet article sur Bluesky Partager cet article sur Mastodon Partager cet article sur Linkedin Partager cet article par mail Imprimer cet article
ActuaLitté

La longlist de la littérature traduite 2025 du National Book Award, rassemble dix titres choisis parmi 139 soumis. Les œuvres, traduites de neuf langues différentes, incluent pour la première fois un texte en provenance de l’ouzbek. Trois auteurs et traducteurs avaient déjà figuré sur des longlists précédentes, comme Solvej Balle, Sophie Hughes ou Christina MacSweeney.

Entre récits de guerre, expériences de migration, réinventions de l’histoire, mémoire intime et réflexion sur l’intelligence artificielle, cette sélection interroge la condition humaine à travers le prisme des langues et des cultures.

La sélection 2025 : 

Solvej Balle, On the Calculation of Volume (Book III), traduit du danois par Sophia Hersi Smith et Jennifer Russell, New Directions Publishing

Jazmina Barrera, The Queen of Swords, traduit de l’espagnol par Christina MacSweeney, Two Lines Press

Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, We Are Green and Trembling, traduit de l’espagnol par Robin Myers, New Directions Publishing

Anjet Daanje, The Remembered Soldier, traduit du néerlandais par David McKay, New Vessel Press

Saou Ichikawa, Hunchback, traduit du japonais par Polly Barton, Hogarth / Penguin Random House

Hamid Ismailov, We Computers: A Ghazal Novel, traduit de l’ouzbek par Shelley Fairweather-Vega, Yale University Press

Han Kang, We Do Not Part, traduit du coréen par e. yaewon et Paige Aniyah Morris, Hogarth / Penguin Random House

Mohamed Kheir, Sleep Phase, traduit de l’arabe par Robin Moger, Two Lines Press

Vincenzo Latronico, Perfection, traduit de l’italien par Sophie Hughes, New York Review Books

Neige Sinno, Sad Tiger, traduit du français par Natasha Lehrer, Seven Stories Press

La longlist fiction 2025 :

Rabih Alameddine, The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother), Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Susan Choi, Flashlight, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Angela Flournoy, The Wilderness, Mariner Books / HarperCollins Publishers

Jonas Hassen Khemiri, The Sisters, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Megha Majumdar, A Guardian and a Thief, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Kevin Moffett, Only Son, McSweeney’s

Karen Russell, The Antidote, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Ethan Rutherford, North Sun: Or, the Voyage of the Whaleship Esther, A Strange Object / Deep Vellum Publishing

Bryan Washington, Palaver, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Joy Williams, The Pelican Child, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Non-fiction :

Omar El Akkad, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Caleb Gayle, Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Julia Ioffe, Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy, Ecco / HarperCollins Publishers

Fatemeh Jamalpour and Nilo Tabrizy, For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story of Iran’s Women-Led Uprising, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Yiyun Li, Things in Nature Merely Grow, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Lana Lin, The Autobiography of H. Lan Thao Lam, Dorothy, a publishing project

Ben Ratliff, Run the Song: Writing About Running About Listening, Graywolf Press

Claudia Rowe, Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care, Abrams Press / Abrams

Jordan Thomas, When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Helen Whybrow, The Salt Stones: Seasons of a Shepherd’s Life, Milkweed Editions

Poésie

Gbenga Adesina, Death Does Not End at the Sea, University of Nebraska Press

Gabrielle Calvocoressi, The New Economy, Copper Canyon Press

Cathy Linh Che, Becoming Ghost, Washington Square Press / Simon & Schuster

Tiana Clark, Scorched Earth, Washington Square Press / Simon & Schuster

Rickey Laurentiis, Death of the First Idea, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Esther Lin, Cold Thief Place, Alice James Books

Natalie Shapero, Stay Dead, Copper Canyon Press

Richard Siken, I Do Know Some Things, Copper Canyon Press

Patricia Smith, The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems, Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Fargo Nissim Tbakhi, TERROR COUNTER, Deep Vellum / Deep Vellum Publishing

Littérature jeunesse :

María Dolores Águila, A Sea of Lemon Trees: The Corrido of Roberto Alvarez, Roaring Brook Press / Macmillan Publishers

K. Ancrum, The Corruption of Hollis Brown, HarperCollins / HarperCollins Publishers

Derrick Barnes, The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze, Viking Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Mahogany L. Browne, A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe, Crown Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Kyle Lukoff, A World Worth Saving, Dial Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Amber McBride, The Leaving Room, Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan Publishers

Daniel Nayeri, The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story, Levine Querido

Hannah V. Sawyerr, Truth Is, Amulet Books / Abrams

Maria van Lieshout, Song of a Blackbird, First Second / Macmillan Publishers

Ibi Zoboi, (S)Kin, Versify / HarperCollins Publishers 

Créée en 1950, La National Book Foundation organise depuis la cérémonie des National Book Awards, d’abord limités à la fiction, la nonfiction et la poésie, puis élargis à la littérature jeunesse (1996) et traduite (2018). Elle soutient également les organisations littéraires à but non lucratif et déploie des actions éducatives dans tout le pays.

En 2024, le prix de fiction a été attribué à James de Percival Everett, publié cette rentrée littéraire en France chez l'Olivier. En nonfiction, c’est Jason De León qui a été distingué pour Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling. Du côté de la poésie, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha a remporté le prix avec Something About Living. La catégorie de littérature traduite a consacré Taiwan Travelogue de Yang Shuang-zi, traduit par Lin King. Enfin, le prix de littérature jeunesse a été remis à Shifa Saltagi Safadi pour Kareem Between.

Crédits photo : Librairie Mollat (CC BY-SA 4.0)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Par Hocine Bouhadjera
Contact : hb@actualitte.com

Commenter cet article

 

Plus d'articles sur le même thème

ActuaLitté

Le Prix Gouincourt dévoile sa toute première sélection

Le nouveau Prix Gouincourt, clin d’œil revendiqué au Goncourt, a dévoilé sa première sélection. Réuni dimanche, le jury s’est accordé sur quatorze titres francophones publiés en 2025. Le communiqué insiste sur quelques ajustements apportés aux critères initiaux, mais revendique avant tout une volonté : « Que cette liste suscite curiosité, discussions et envie de se plonger à corps perdu dans la littérature lesbienne ».

16/09/2025, 17:01

ActuaLitté

Le Prix UNICEF de littérature jeunesse fête ses 10 ans

Depuis dix ans, le Prix UNICEF de littérature jeunesse s’engage à sensibiliser les jeunes aux droits de l’enfant à travers la lecture. Pour célébrer cet anniversaire, l’UNICEF France lance une édition spéciale intitulée « Les droits de l’enfant, quelle histoire ! », placée sous le parrainage de l’autrice et réalisatrice Laetitia Colombani, connue notamment pour son roman La Tresse.

16/09/2025, 16:38

ActuaLitté

Prix littéraire Gisèle Halimi : la sélection 2025

Le jury de la troisième édition du Prix littéraire Gisèle Halimi distinguera, le lundi 24 novembre prochain, dans sa sélection 2025, l’autrice ou l’auteur d’une œuvre de fiction, rédigée en langue française et publiée entre le 1er janvier et le 1er octobre 2025. Le livre devra mettre en avant la force et le courage des femmes ainsi que leur combat pour la liberté. Le prix est doté d’une récompense de 3000 euros.

16/09/2025, 16:26

ActuaLitté

Prix littéraire Jean-Lacouture 2025 : Judith Perrignon pour L’autre Amérique

Judith Perrignon a remporté le prix littéraire Jean-Lacouture 2025 pour son ouvrage L’autre Amérique (Grasset). La journaliste et romancière succède ainsi à Frédéric Lemaître, distingué en 2024 pour Cinq ans dans la Chine de Xi Jinping (Tallandier).

16/09/2025, 16:05

ActuaLitté

La 31e édition du Prix Chronos de littérature est lancée

Depuis 1996, le Prix Chronos est le seul prix littéraire à réunir tous les âges. Il s’attache à faire réfléchir des jurés de 5 à 105 ans sur les parcours de vie, la vieillesse et la mort, les relations entre les générations, les secrets de famille ou encore la transmission des savoirs. Chaque année, ce sont des milliers de jeunes et moins jeunes qui y participent par leur lecture et leur vote. Sa 31e édition vient d’être lancée.

16/09/2025, 15:40

ActuaLitté

10 titres en lice pour le Prix des libraires du livre de photographie 2025

France PhotoBook, groupement associatif réunissant les principaux éditeurs français de livres de photographie, annonce la troisième édition du Prix des libraires du livre de photographie. Après deux premières éditions en 2023 et 2024, ce prix revient en 2025 avec un jury de quinze libraires répartis dans toute la France, sous la présidence de l’écrivaine Marie-Hélène Lafon.

16/09/2025, 12:15

ActuaLitté

Je voulais vivre, élu plus beau titre de l'année 2025

Le Prix du Titre est le premier prix littéraire qui distingue d’abord l’originalité d’un titre avant de confirmer la cohérence de l’œuvre. Il interroge ainsi le rôle du titre, pour l’auteur comme pour le lecteur. Pour sa quatrième édition, le jury a dévoilé ses lauréats, sous la présidence d’Agnès Bouquet.

16/09/2025, 10:19

ActuaLitté

Prix du Thriller Télé-Loisirs : découvrez les premiers lauréats

Le polar, un genre littéraire qui séduit toujours davantage, dispose d'un nouveau prix littéraire sous l’impulsion des éditions Prisma. Le 8 janvier 2025 a été lancé le Prix du Thriller Télé-Loisirs, en partenariat avec le média du même nom, et sous la présidence de Franck Thilliez, figure incontournable du polar français. Pour cette première édition, le jury a désigné La Théorie du Mal, de Margot Estner, comme grand gagnant. Le prix a également attribué une distinction coup de cœur à Mortelle saison, de J.B. Béduneau.

15/09/2025, 18:33

ActuaLitté

Cinq ouvrages lauréats pour le Prix du Livre Corse 2025

Le jury du Prix du Livre Corse s’est réuni ce samedi 13 septembre à Corte, sous la présidence de Jocelyne Casta, pour désigner les lauréats de l’édition 2025. 

15/09/2025, 12:59

ActuaLitté

Pascal Quignard lauréat du Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne 2025

Le jury du Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne 2025 s’est réuni à Paris et a décerné sa distinction à Pascal Quignard pour son roman Trésor caché, publié aux éditions Albin Michel en 2025. Le jury a également salué l’ensemble de son œuvre.

15/09/2025, 12:54

ActuaLitté

9 livres pour la première sélection du Prix Le Temps retrouvé 2025

Hommage à Marcel Proust, le Prix Le Temps retrouvé salue, chaque année, un ouvrage de la rentrée littéraire « qui dépeint, avec style et finesse, la complexité des relations humaines et les évolutions de la société ». Le jury de la récompense a fait ses choix, et présente une première sélection de 9 romans.

15/09/2025, 11:50

ActuaLitté

Guillaume Viry reçoit le Prix Lorientales 2025 pour L'Appelé

Le Prix Lorientales 2025 a été décerné, ce samedi 13 septembre, à Guillaume Viry pour son roman L'Appelé, publié par les éditions du Canoë en septembre 2024. Le titre faisait face à quatre autres ouvrages sélectionnés par le jury.

15/09/2025, 10:02

ActuaLitté

Prix Maya 2026 : romans, BD et jeunesse, découvrez les 15 livres nommés

La septième édition du Prix Maya, unique distinction littéraire française dédiée aux œuvres de fiction défendant la cause animale, vient de rendre publique sa sélection officielle. Créé et organisé par l’association Éduc Pop Animaliste, ce prix vise à récompenser des ouvrages qui, par le roman, la bande dessinée ou la littérature jeunesse, interrogent le rapport de l’humanité au vivant et contribuent à la réflexion éthique autour de la condition animale

13/09/2025, 18:32

ActuaLitté

L'abîme de l'oubli, lauréat du Prix Bulles d’Humanité 2025

Le bédéiste Paco Roca et le journaliste Rodrigo Terrasa remportent le prix 2025 Bulles d’Humanité pour L’Abîme de l’oubli (Delcourt/Mirage), un roman graphique qui retrace la lutte des familles des victimes du franquisme, toujours ensevelies dans les fosses communes.

12/09/2025, 16:54

ActuaLitté

11 romans en compétition pour le Prix de Flore 2025

Le jury du Prix de Flore a retenu une première sélection composée de 11 titres, rapporte Livres Hebdo. Une deuxième liste sera dévoilée le 9 octobre, avant l’annonce du lauréat prévue le 5 novembre. Créé en 1994 par Carole Chrétiennot et Frédéric Beigbeder, le Prix de Flore récompense chaque année une ou un jeune écrivain audacieux, porteur d’une voix singulière et prometteuse.

12/09/2025, 13:07

ActuaLitté

Emmanuel Carrère aussi dans la sélection du Prix Médicis 2025

Le prix Médicis, créé en 1958 par Gala Barbisan et Jean-Pierre Giraudoux, avait pour vocation première de mettre en lumière des écrivains dont le talent méritait une reconnaissance plus large. Par la suite, il s’est enrichi de nouvelles catégories : en 1970, une distinction consacrée aux romans étrangers, puis en 1985, un prix dédié aux essais.

12/09/2025, 12:01

ActuaLitté

Quels romans sont en lice pour le Prix littéraire Les Inrockuptibles 2025 ?

Créé en 2020, au cœur de la pandémie et du confinement, le Prix littéraire Les Inrockuptibles est pensé à l’origine pour prolonger le travail critique de la rédaction tout en soutenant des ouvrages menacés de passer inaperçus dans un contexte difficile pour la librairie et l’édition. Il fête cette année sa sixième édition, parrainée par l’acteur, metteur en scène et réalisateur Vincent Macaigne.

12/09/2025, 10:21

ActuaLitté

Romans, essais, jeunesse : les sélections du Prix Littéraire des Musiciens 2025

Le Prix Littéraire des Musiciens salue chaque année des ouvrages qui rendent la musique classique accessible et, dans la catégorie Jeunesse, qui ouvrent à l'écoute. La 17e édition s'annonce, avec 9 ouvrages, au total, sélectionnés dans les trois catégories couvertes par la récompense.

12/09/2025, 09:14

ActuaLitté

Festival de Deauville : Joyce Maynard remporte le Prix Lucien-Barrière

Le prix littéraire Lucien-Barrière est attribué depuis 1976 dans le cadre du Festival du cinéma américain de Deauville. Décerné par un jury composé d’écrivains et de journalistes, il distingue l’ouvrage consacré à l’Amérique jugé le plus marquant de l’année. 

11/09/2025, 15:43

ActuaLitté

Première sélection pour le Prix Révélation d'automne de la SGDL 2025

La Société des Gens de Lettres (SGDL) a dévoilé la première sélection du Prix Révélation d’automne, doté de 4000 € grâce au legs d’André Dubreuil. Ce prix a pour vocation de soutenir les jeunes talents de la littérature et distingue l’auteur ou l’autrice d’un premier roman publié en langue française.

11/09/2025, 11:27

ActuaLitté

Prix Jean Giono 2025 : première sélection des meilleurs “raconteurs d’histoires”

Le jury du Prix Jean Giono a dévoilé une première sélection de 15 ouvrages en lice. La deuxième liste sera annoncée le 8 octobre 2025. Créé pour distinguer le meilleur « raconteur d’histoires », le Prix Jean Giono récompense un ouvrage de langue française accordant une large place à l’imagination. Parrainé par la Fondation Jan Michalski, il est doté de 10.000 €.

11/09/2025, 11:02

ActuaLitté

Prix du Roman de la Nuit : 10 livres dans la sélection 2025

Saluant chaque année un ouvrage inspiré par la nuit, le Prix du Roman de la Nuit a désormais sa sélection pour son édition 2025, réunissant dix titres. Le jury annoncera le lauréat de la récompense en novembre, nouvelle échéance pour cette récompense.

11/09/2025, 09:55

ActuaLitté

Toutes les sélections du festival bd BOUM 2025

L'ouverture de la 42e édition de bd BOUM, à Blois, s'approche. Les 21, 22 et 23 novembre prochains, cette grande célébration du 9e art accueillera son public, avec une entrée toujours libre et gratuite. Au programme, notamment, la remise de plusieurs prix, qui salueront les œuvres et le travail d'auteurs confirmés ou en devenir.

11/09/2025, 09:33

ActuaLitté

La Maison vide de Laurent Mauvignier, Prix 2025 des libraires de Nancy - Le Point

Le prix des libraires de Nancy - Le Point, récompense le coup de cœur de l’Association de libraires Lire à Nancy et de la rédaction du Point à l’occasion de la 47e édition du Livre sur la Place. Sous le parrainage de l’Académie Goncourt,  ce festival marque chaque année, depuis sa création en 1979, le lancement de la rentrée littéraire.

10/09/2025, 10:57

ActuaLitté

Les premières sélections du Prix Femina 2025, et sa version des lycéens

Établi en 1904 et constitué d'un jury entièrement féminin, le Prix Femina a vu le jour en réaction à la perception de misogynie du jury du Prix Goncourt. Il révèle ses premières listes 2025. Prochaines sélections romans français, étrangers et essais : mardi 30 septembre. Les gagnants seront annoncés le 3 novembre prochain, à 13h, au Musée Carnavalet.

09/09/2025, 17:24

ActuaLitté

Adrien Genoudet lauréat de la Feuille d’Or de Nancy 2025

Le jury s’est réuni le mercredi 3 septembre au restaurant Les Pissenlits afin de désigner le lauréat. Le prix 2025 a été attribué à Adrien Genoudet pour son roman Nancy Saïgon (Éditions du Seuil).

09/09/2025, 16:35

ActuaLitté

Les premiers Prix Châtelaine dévoilent leurs lauréates

Le magazine Châtelaine célèbre son 65e anniversaire en lançant les tout premiers Prix Châtelaine, destinés à mettre en lumière l’engagement et les réalisations de Québécoises, « qui ont laissé une empreinte positive et durable sur la société québécoise ».

09/09/2025, 15:42

ActuaLitté

Les finalistes du 19e Prix Jacques Delors du Livre européen

Le 19ᵉ Prix Jacques Delors du Livre européen a dévoilé ses finalistes. Le comité de parrainage s’est réuni le 8 septembre sous la présidence de Pascal Lamy, président de l’Institut Jacques Delors et du Forum de Paris pour la Paix.

09/09/2025, 12:25

ActuaLitté

Le premier Prix du livre pour les bébés remis en novembre

Le ministère de la Culture lance la première édition du Prix du livre pour les bébés, destiné à mettre en valeur la création littéraire à l’attention des enfants de moins de trois ans. Annoncé en avril 2025 par Rachida Dati, cette récompense distinguera chaque année un ouvrage de littérature jeunesse pensé pour les tout-petits.

09/09/2025, 10:45

ActuaLitté

Meik Reinhardt rejoint le jury du Prix Le Temps retrouvé

Le jury du prix littéraire Le Temps retrouvé accueille dans ses rangs l'auteur Meik Reinhardt. Réunissant 10 personnalités et présidé par Douglas Kennedy, ce jury annoncera le lundi 15 septembre prochain sa première sélection.

08/09/2025, 16:10

ActuaLitté

Qui remportera le Prix de la Grande Mosquée de Paris 2025 ?

La Grande Mosquée de Paris a annoncé la sélection finale de la quatrième édition de son Prix littéraire, qui sera décerné le mardi 14 octobre 2025. Ce prix distingue les auteurs du meilleur roman et du meilleur essai consacrés à la civilisation musulmane.

08/09/2025, 12:56

ActuaLitté

Les Trophées 813 2025 couronnent le polar sous toutes ses formes

Samedi 6 septembre, à la Bibliothèque des Littératures Policières (BiLiPo), à Paris, l’association 813 a dévoilé les lauréats de ses trophées 2025. 

08/09/2025, 12:22

ActuaLitté

Prix Wepler – Fondation La Poste : la sélection 2025 se dévoile

Le jury du Prix Wepler – Fondation La Poste annonce aujourd’hui la liste des douze œuvres en compétition pour l’édition 2025. Ces douze titres, sans aucune coupe à venir, seront portés par les différents acteurs du Prix durant plusieurs semaines, jusqu’à la proclamation des lauréats, prévue le lundi 10 novembre 2025. Le Prix est doté de 10.000 € pour le lauréat et de 3000 € pour la mention spéciale.

08/09/2025, 11:50

ActuaLitté

À Monaco, Bruno Fuligni désigné premier lauréat du Prix Pythéas

Le Salon international du Livre de Monaco, qui s'est déroulé les 6 et 7 septembre derniers, a été le théâtre de la première cérémonie de remise du Prix Pythéas. Créé à l’initiative de Sylvana Lorenz et de Cocktail et Culture, il a distingué Bruno Fuligni pour son essai Voyage en France australe (Éditions Allary).

08/09/2025, 09:20

ActuaLitté

Jeunesse : découvrez la première sélection du prix Vendredi 2025

Créé en 2017 par les éditeurs Jeunesse du Syndicat national de l’édition, le Prix Vendredi est le premier grand prix national consacré à la littérature adolescente en langue française. Chaque année, un jury de professionnels distingue un roman destiné aux lecteurs à partir de 13 ans, paru entre le 1er octobre de l’année précédente et le 30 septembre de l’édition en cours.

05/09/2025, 16:59

ActuaLitté

Sélection du Prix Senghor 2025 : 11 premiers romans francophones

Le Prix Senghor, qui vise à reconnaître et promouvoir de nouveaux talents de la littérature francophone, liés par l’usage d’une langue partagée, fête sa 20ᵉ édition en 2025. Après sept mois de lectures le jury a retenu 11 premiers romans pour cette année. 

 

05/09/2025, 15:17

Top Articles

Tintin : Casterman dévoile une édition exceptionnelle de L'affaire Tournesol Les 14 romans du Prix Goncourt des lycéens 2025 : David Diop absent Prix Goncourt 2025 : les 15 romans de la première sélection Prix Renaudot des Lycéens : les cinq finalistes 2025
Lettre d'information Flux RSS Contact Qui sommes nous ? Mentions légales Connexion
Politique de confidentialité Charte commentaires Tendances et Célébrités
linkedin soundcloud twitter facebook rss flicker youtube instagram
© 2007 - 2025 - Actualitte.com. Tous droits réservés.