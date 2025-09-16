Neige Sinno sélectionnée pour le prestigieux National Book Award

La longlist de la littérature traduite 2025 du National Book Award, rassemble dix titres choisis parmi 139 soumis. Les œuvres, traduites de neuf langues différentes, incluent pour la première fois un texte en provenance de l’ouzbek. Trois auteurs et traducteurs avaient déjà figuré sur des longlists précédentes, comme Solvej Balle, Sophie Hughes ou Christina MacSweeney.

Entre récits de guerre, expériences de migration, réinventions de l’histoire, mémoire intime et réflexion sur l’intelligence artificielle, cette sélection interroge la condition humaine à travers le prisme des langues et des cultures.

La sélection 2025 :

Solvej Balle, On the Calculation of Volume (Book III), traduit du danois par Sophia Hersi Smith et Jennifer Russell, New Directions Publishing

Jazmina Barrera, The Queen of Swords, traduit de l’espagnol par Christina MacSweeney, Two Lines Press

Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, We Are Green and Trembling, traduit de l’espagnol par Robin Myers, New Directions Publishing

Anjet Daanje, The Remembered Soldier, traduit du néerlandais par David McKay, New Vessel Press

Saou Ichikawa, Hunchback, traduit du japonais par Polly Barton, Hogarth / Penguin Random House

Hamid Ismailov, We Computers: A Ghazal Novel, traduit de l’ouzbek par Shelley Fairweather-Vega, Yale University Press

Han Kang, We Do Not Part, traduit du coréen par e. yaewon et Paige Aniyah Morris, Hogarth / Penguin Random House

Mohamed Kheir, Sleep Phase, traduit de l’arabe par Robin Moger, Two Lines Press

Vincenzo Latronico, Perfection, traduit de l’italien par Sophie Hughes, New York Review Books

Neige Sinno, Sad Tiger, traduit du français par Natasha Lehrer, Seven Stories Press

La longlist fiction 2025 :

Rabih Alameddine, The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother), Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Susan Choi, Flashlight, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Angela Flournoy, The Wilderness, Mariner Books / HarperCollins Publishers

Jonas Hassen Khemiri, The Sisters, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Megha Majumdar, A Guardian and a Thief, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Kevin Moffett, Only Son, McSweeney’s

Karen Russell, The Antidote, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Ethan Rutherford, North Sun: Or, the Voyage of the Whaleship Esther, A Strange Object / Deep Vellum Publishing

Bryan Washington, Palaver, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Joy Williams, The Pelican Child, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Non-fiction :

Omar El Akkad, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Caleb Gayle, Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Julia Ioffe, Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy, Ecco / HarperCollins Publishers

Fatemeh Jamalpour and Nilo Tabrizy, For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story of Iran’s Women-Led Uprising, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Yiyun Li, Things in Nature Merely Grow, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Lana Lin, The Autobiography of H. Lan Thao Lam, Dorothy, a publishing project

Ben Ratliff, Run the Song: Writing About Running About Listening, Graywolf Press

Claudia Rowe, Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care, Abrams Press / Abrams

Jordan Thomas, When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Helen Whybrow, The Salt Stones: Seasons of a Shepherd’s Life, Milkweed Editions

Poésie

Gbenga Adesina, Death Does Not End at the Sea, University of Nebraska Press

Gabrielle Calvocoressi, The New Economy, Copper Canyon Press

Cathy Linh Che, Becoming Ghost, Washington Square Press / Simon & Schuster

Tiana Clark, Scorched Earth, Washington Square Press / Simon & Schuster

Rickey Laurentiis, Death of the First Idea, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Esther Lin, Cold Thief Place, Alice James Books

Natalie Shapero, Stay Dead, Copper Canyon Press

Richard Siken, I Do Know Some Things, Copper Canyon Press

Patricia Smith, The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems, Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Fargo Nissim Tbakhi, TERROR COUNTER, Deep Vellum / Deep Vellum Publishing

Littérature jeunesse :

María Dolores Águila, A Sea of Lemon Trees: The Corrido of Roberto Alvarez, Roaring Brook Press / Macmillan Publishers

K. Ancrum, The Corruption of Hollis Brown, HarperCollins / HarperCollins Publishers

Derrick Barnes, The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze, Viking Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Mahogany L. Browne, A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe, Crown Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Kyle Lukoff, A World Worth Saving, Dial Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Amber McBride, The Leaving Room, Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan Publishers

Daniel Nayeri, The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story, Levine Querido

Hannah V. Sawyerr, Truth Is, Amulet Books / Abrams

Maria van Lieshout, Song of a Blackbird, First Second / Macmillan Publishers

Ibi Zoboi, (S)Kin, Versify / HarperCollins Publishers

Créée en 1950, La National Book Foundation organise depuis la cérémonie des National Book Awards, d’abord limités à la fiction, la nonfiction et la poésie, puis élargis à la littérature jeunesse (1996) et traduite (2018). Elle soutient également les organisations littéraires à but non lucratif et déploie des actions éducatives dans tout le pays.

En 2024, le prix de fiction a été attribué à James de Percival Everett, publié cette rentrée littéraire en France chez l'Olivier. En nonfiction, c’est Jason De León qui a été distingué pour Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling. Du côté de la poésie, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha a remporté le prix avec Something About Living. La catégorie de littérature traduite a consacré Taiwan Travelogue de Yang Shuang-zi, traduit par Lin King. Enfin, le prix de littérature jeunesse a été remis à Shifa Saltagi Safadi pour Kareem Between.

