Manu Larcenet et Boum récompensés aux Eisner Awards

Le grand rendez-vous du 9e art de l'autre côté de l'Atlantique, la San Diego Comic-Con, s'est achevé ce dimanche 27 juillet. Parmi les moments marquants, la remise des Eisner Awards, récompenses phares du secteur. Si Lunar New Year Love Story, de Gene Luen Yang et LeUyen Pham, a attiré l'attention, les albums de Manu Larcenet et Boum n'ont pas été en reste...

Le 28/07/2025 à 10:46 par Antoine Oury

|

Publié le :

28/07/2025 à 10:46

Antoine Oury

ActuaLitté

Le palmarès complet des Eisner Awards 2025

Meilleure nouvelle

“Spaces,” de Phil Jimenez, DC Pride 2024 #1 (DC)

Meilleur one shot

The War on Gaza, de Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure série continue

Santos Sisters, de Greg & Fake, Graham Smith, Dave Landsberger, et Marc Koprinarov (Floating World)

Meilleure série limitée

Zatanna: Bring Down the House, de Mariko Tamaki et Javier Rodriguez (DC)

Meilleure nouvelle série

Absolute Wonder Woman, de Kelly Thompson et Hayden Sherman (DC)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants en bas âge

Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, de Luke Pearson (Flying Eye)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants

Plain Jane and the Mermaid, de Vera Brosgol (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleure publication pour les adolescents

Lunar New Year Love Story, de Gene Luen Yang et LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleure publication humoristique

Processing: 100 Comics That Got Me Through It, de Tara Booth (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleure anthologie

Godzilla’s 70th Anniversary, éditée par Jake Williams et d'autres (IDW)

Meilleure oeuvre basée sur la réalité

Suffrage Song: The Haunted History of Gender, Race, and Voting Rights in the U.S., de Caitlin Cass (Fantagraphics)

Meilleurs mémoires graphiques

Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir, de Tessa Hulls (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Meilleur album - nouveauté

Lunar New Year Love Story, de Gene Luen Yang et LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleur album - réimpresson

The One Hand and The Six Fingers, de Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell, et Sumit Kumar (Image)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

The Road, de Cormac McCarthy, adapté par Manu Larcenet (Abrams)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international

The Jellyfish, de Boum, traduit par Robin Lang et Helge Dascher (Pow Pow Press)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international - Asie

Tokyo These Days, vols. 1–3, de Taiyo Matsumoto, traduit par Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

Thorn: The Complete Proto-BONE College Strips 1982–1986, and Other Early Drawings, de Jeff Smith (Cartoon Books)

 Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, de Frank Miller et David Mazzucchelli, édité par Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Meilleur scénariste

Gene Luen Yang : Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Charles Burns : Kommix (Fantagraphics); Final Cut (Pantheon); Unwholesome Love (coédité avec Partners & Son)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Bilquis Evely, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Eduardo Risso, The Blood Brothers Mother (DSTLRY)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Tula Lotay, Helen of Wyndhorn #1, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter #3, Dawnrunner #1, Barnstormers TPB (Dark Horse); Somna and other titles (DSTLRY); The Horizon Experiment (Image)

Meilleure colorisation

Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, The Nice House by the Sea (DC); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW); W0rldtr33 (Image); G.I. Joe, Duke (Image Skybound)

Meilleur lettrage

Clayton Cowles, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); FML, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Jenny Sparks, Wonder Woman (DC); Strange Academy, Venom (Marvel)

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

The Beat, édité par Heidi MacDonald and others,, https://www.comicsbeat.com

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund, de Caitlin McGurk (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur travail académique

Drawing (in) the Feminine: Bande Dessinée and Women, édité par Margaret C. Flinn (Ohio State University Press)

Meilleur design de publication

David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, design de Chip Kidd (IDW)

Meilleur webcomic

My Journey to Her, de Yuna Hirasawa (Kodansha)

Meilleure série numérique

Life After Life, de Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/comics/24ink1.html (False Knees)

6 créateurs sont entrés au sein du prestigieux Hall of Fame de l'institution, choisis par les votants : Kyle Baker, Eddie Campbell, Roz Chast, Dan Clowes, Junji Ito, Todd Klein et John Romita Jr..

21 autres personnalités, décédées ou bien vivantes, avaient d'ores et déjà été choisies par le jury des Eisner Awards pour entrer dans le Hall of Fame : Peter Arno, Gus Arriola, Wilhelm Busch, Richard “Grass” Green, Rea Irvin, Jack Kamen, Joe Maneely, Shigeru Mizuki, Bob Oksner, Bob Powell, Ira Schnapp, Phil Seuling, ainsi que Steve Bissette, Lucy Shelton Caswell, Philippe Druillet, Phoebe Gloeckner, Joe Sacco, Bill Schanes, Steve Schanes, Frank Stack et Angelo Torres.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Le palmarès de l'année 2024 est accessible à cette adresse.

 

 

Par Antoine Oury
Contact : ao@actualitte.com

