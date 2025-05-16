Boum, Elise Gravel et Quentin Zuttion en lice pour les Eisner Awards

Meilleure nouvelle

“Anything Sinister,” de Ross Murray, NOW #13 (Fantagraphics)

“Day 1703,” de Chris Ware, Smoke Signal #43 (Desert Island)

“Pig” de Stacy Gougoulis, NOW #13 (Fantagraphics)

“Spaces,” de Phil Jimenez, DC Pride 2024 #1 (DC)

“Water I’ve Loved: Moving Day” de Pam Wye, MUTHA magazine, https://www.muthamagazine.com/2024/05/water-ive-loved-moving-day/

“You Cannot Live on Bread Alone” de Kayla E., NOW #13 (Fantagraphics)

Meilleur one shot

Abortion Pill Zine: A Community Guide to Misoprostol and Mifepristone d'Isabella Rotman, Marnie Galloway, et Sage Coffey (Silver Sprocket)

Ice Cream Man #39: “”Decompression in a Wreck, Part One,” de W. Maxwell Prince et Martin Morazzo (Image Comics)

PeePee PooPoo #1, de Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)

Sunflowers, de Keezy Young (Silver Sprocket)

Unwholesome Love, de Charles Burns (copublié avec Partners and Son)

The War on Gaza, de Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure série continue

The Department of Truth, de James Tynion IV et Martin Simmonds (Image)

Detective Comics: Detective Comics, de Ram V, Tom Taylor, Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Javier Fernandez, Christian Duce, March, et Mikel Janín (DC)

Fantastic Four, de Ryan North, Carlos Gomez, Ivan Fiorelli, et d'autres (Marvel)

Santos Sisters, de Greg & Fake, Graham Smith, Dave Landsberger, et Marc Koprinarov (Floating World)

Ultimate Spider-Man, de Jonathan Hickman et Marco Checchetto (Marvel)

Wonder Woman, de Tom King et Daniel Sampere (DC)

Meilleure série limitée

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, de Tim Sheridan et Cian Tormey (DC)

Animal Pound, de Tom King et Peter Gross (BOOM! Studios)

The Deviant, de James Tynion IV et Joshua Hixson (Image)

Helen of Wyndhorn. de Tom King et Bilquis Evely (Dark Horse)

Rare Flavours, de Ram V et Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Zatanna: Bring Down the House, de Mariko Tamaki et Javier Rodriguez (DC)

Meilleure nouvelle série

Absolute Batman, de Scott Snyder et Nick Dragotta (DC)

Absolute Wonder Woman, de Kelly Thompson et Hayden Sherman (DC)

Minor Arcana, de Jeff Lemire (BOOM! Studios)

The Pedestrian, de Joey Esposito et Sean Von Gorman (Magma Comix)

The Power Fantasy, de Kieron Gillen et Caspar Wijngaard (Image)

Uncanny Valley, de Tony Fleecs et Dave Wachter (BOOM! Studios)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants en bas âge

Bog Myrtle, de Sid Sharp (Annick Press)

Club Microbe, d'Elise Gravel, traduit par Montana Kane (Drawn & Quarterly)

Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, de Luke Pearson (Flying Eye)

Night Stories, de Liniers (Astra Books)

Poetry Comics, de Grant Snider (Chronicle Books)

Meilleure publication pour les enfants

How It All Ends, d'Emma Hunsinger (Greenwillow/HarperCollins Early Readers)

Next Stop, de Debbie Fong (Random House Graphic/Random House Children’s Books)

Plain Jane and the Mermaid, de Vera Brosgol (First Second/Macmillan)

Weirdo, de Tony Weaver Jr. et Jes & Cin Wibowo (First Second/Macmillan)

Young Hag and the Witches’ Quest, d'Isabel Greenberg (Abrams Fanfare)

Meilleure publication pour les adolescents

Ash’s Cabin, de Jen Wang (First Second/Macmillan)

Big Jim and the White Boy, de David F. Walker et Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Graphic)

The Deep Dark de Molly Knox Ostertag (Scholastic)

The Gulf, d'Adam de Souza (Tundra)

Lunar New Year Love Story, de Gene Luen Yang et LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

Out of Left Field, de Jonah Newman (Andrews McMeel)

Meilleure publication humoristique

Adulthood is a Gift! de Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

Forces of Nature, d'Edward Steed (Drawn & Quarterly)

Kids Are Still Weird: And More Observations from Parenthood, de Jeffrey Brown (NBM)

A Pillbug Story, d'Allison Conway (Black Panel Press)

Processing: 100 Comics That Got Me Through It, de Tara Booth (Drawn & Quarterly)

Meilleure anthologie

EC Cruel Universe, éditée par Sierra Hahn et Matt Dryer (Oni Press)

Godzilla’s 70th Anniversary, éditée par Jake Williams et d'autres (IDW)

Now: The New Comics Anthology #13, éditée par Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Peep #1, éditée par Sammy Harkham et Steve Weissman (Brain Dead/Kyle Ng)

So Buttons #14: “Life and Death,” de Jonathan Baylis et d'autres artistes (So Buttons Comix)

Meilleure oeuvre basée sur la réalité

Djuna, de Jon Macy (Street Noise Books)

The Heart That Fed: A Father, a Son, and the Long Shadow of War, de Carl Sciacchitano (Gallery 13/S&S)

The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C. S. Lewis & J. R. R. Tolkien, de John Hendrix (Abrams Fanfare)

The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History, de John Vasquez Mejias (Union Square)

Suffrage Song: The Haunted History of Gender, Race, and Voting Rights in the U.S., de Caitlin Cass (Fantagraphics)

Meilleurs mémoires graphiques

Degrees of Separation: A Decade North of 60, d'Alison McCreesh (Conundrum)

Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir, de Tessa Hulls (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

The Field, de David Lapp (Conundrum)

I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together: A Memoir, de Maurice Vellekoop (Pantheon)

Something, Not Nothing: A Story of Grief and Love, de Sarah Leavitt (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Meilleur album - nouveauté

Final Cut, de Charles Burns (Pantheon)

Lunar New Year Love Story, de Gene Luen Yang et LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two, d'Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Sunday, d'Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)

Victory Parade, de Leela Corman (Pantheon)

Meilleur album - réimpresson

Breaking the Chain: The Guard Dog Story, de Patrick McDonnell (Abrams ComicArts)

Lackadaisy, vols. 1–2, de Tracy J. Butler (Iron Circus)

The One Hand and The Six Fingers, de Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell, et Sumit Kumar (Image)

Rescue Party: A Graphic Anthology of COVID Lockdown, édité par Gabe Fowler (Pantheon)

Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience, de Kelly Goto et Sam Goto (Chin Music Press)

UM Volume One, de buttercup (Radiator Comics)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

Thomas Piketty’s Capital & Ideology: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, de Claire Alet et Benjamin Adam (Abrams ComicArts)

The Hidden Life of Trees, de Peter Wohlleben, adapté par Benjamin Flao et Fred Bernard (Greystone)

The Road, de Cormac McCarthy, adapté par Manu Larcenet (Abrams)

Winnie-the-Pooh, de A. A. Milne, adapté par Travis Dandro (Drawn & Quarterly)

The Worst Journey in the World, Volume 1: Making Our Easting Down, d'Apsley Cherry-Garrard, adapté par Sarah Airriess (Iron Circus)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international

All Princesses Die Before Dawn, de Quentin Zuttion (Abrams ComicArts)

The Jellyfish, de Boum, traduit par Robin Lang et Helge Dascher (Pow Pow Press)

Mothballs, de Sole Otero ; traduit par Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Return to Eden, de Paco Roca ; traduit par Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Sunday, d'Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)

Meilleure édition américaine d'un ouvrage international - Asie

Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow, d'Asao Takamori et Tetsuya Chiba, traduit par Asa Yonola (Kodansha)

Hereditary Triangle, de Fumiya Hayashi, traduit par Alethea et Athena Nibley (Yen Press)

Kagurabachi, vol. 1, de Takeru Hokazono, traduit par Camellia Nieh (VIZ Media)

Last Quarter, vol. 1, d'Ai Yazawa, traduit par Max Greenway (VIZ Media)

Search and Destroy vol. 1, d'Atsushi Kaneko, d'après l'oeuvre d'Osamu Tezuka ; traduit par Ben Applegate (Fantagraphics)

Tokyo These Days, vols. 1–3, de Taiyo Matsumoto, traduit par Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

All In Line, de Saul Steinberg (New York Review Books)

Frank Johnson, Secret Pioneer of American Comics, vol. 1, édité par Chris Byrne et Keith Mayerson (Fantagraphics)

Stan Mack’s Real-Life Funnies: The Collected Conceits, Delusions, and Hijinks of New Yorkers from 1974 to 1995, de Stan Mack, édité par Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

Thorn: The Complete Proto-BONE College Strips 1982–1986, and Other Early Drawings, de Jeff Smith (Cartoon Books)

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

The Complete Web of Horror, édité par Dana Marie Andra (Fantagraphics)

David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, de Frank Miller et David Mazzucchelli, édité par Scott Dunbier (IDW)

DC Comics Style Guide (Standards Manual)

The Farewell Song of Marcel LaBrume, d'Attilio Micheluzzi, édité par Gary Groth et Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Wally Wood from Witzend: Complete Collection, commentaire de J. David Spurlock (Vanguard)

X-Men: The Manga Remastered, vol. 1, édité par David Brothers, design de Fawn Lau (VIZ Media)

Meilleur scénariste

Tom King : Archie: The Decision (Archie); Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Jenny Sparks, The Penguin, Wonder Woman (DC)

Ram V : Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios); Dawnrunner (Dark Horse); The One Hand (Image); Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Skybound)

Kelly Thompson : Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC); Scarlett (Image Skybound); Venom War: It’s Jeff #1 (Marvel)

James Tynion IV : Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Blue Book, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos (Dark Horse); Spectregraph (DSTLRY); The Department of Truth, The Deviant, WORLDTR33 (Image)

Gene Luen Yang : Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Charles Burns : Kommix (Fantagraphics); Final Cut (Pantheon); Unwholesome Love (co-published with Partners & Son)

Emil Ferris : My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two (Fantagraphics)

Jon Macy : Djuna (Street Noise Books)

Paco Roca : Return to Eden (Fantagraphics)

Olivier Schrauwen : Sunday (Fantagraphics)

Maria Sweeney : Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Filipe Andrade, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios)

Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman (DC)

Bilquis Evely, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)

Manu Larcenet, The Road (Abrams ComicArts)

Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC)

LeUyen Pham, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Federico Bertolucci, Donald Duck: Vacation Parade (Fantagraphics)

Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)

Benjamin Flao, The Hidden Life of Trees (Greystone)

Merwan, Aster of Pan (Magnetic Press)

Eduardo Risso, The Blood Brothers Mother (DSTLRY)

Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC); Godzilla Skate or Die, TMNT Nightwatcher and others (IDW)

Evan Cagle, Dawnrunner (Dark Horse), New Gods, Detective Comics

Bilquis Evely, Animal Pound (BOOM!); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)

Tula Lotay, Helen of Wyndhorn #1, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter #3, Dawnrunner #1, Barnstormers TPB (Dark Horse); Somna and other titles (DSTLRY); The Horizon Experiment (Image)

Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns, Superman, Ape-ril, Batman: The Brave and the Bold) (DC)

Meilleure colorisation

Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, The Nice House by the Sea (DC); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW); W0rldtr33 (Image); G.I. Joe, Duke (Image Skybound)

Matheus Lopes, Batman & Robin: Year One (DC); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)

Justin Prokowich, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze (Titan Comics)

Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House) (DC)

Dave Stewart, Dawnrunner, Free Comic Book Day Comic 2024 [general], The Serpent in the Garden, Hellboy, Hellboy and the BPRD, Paranoid Gardens, Shaolin Cowboy Cruel to Be Kin Silent but Deadly Edition (Dark Horse); Ultramega, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Skybound)

Quentin Zuttion, All Princesses Die Before Dawn (Abrams ComicArts); Beauty Salon (Europe Comics)

Meilleur lettrage

Becca Carey, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Plastic Man No More! (DC); Radiant Black, Rogue Sun (Image); When the Blood Has Dried, Murder Kingdom (Mad Cave Studios)

Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)

Clayton Cowles, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); FML, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Jenny Sparks, Wonder Woman (DC); Strange Academy, Venom (Marvel)

Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Book Two (Fantagraphics)

Nate Powell, Fall Through (Abrams ComicArts); Lies My Teacher Told Me (New Press)

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

The Beat, édité par Heidi MacDonald and others,, https://www.comicsbeat.com

ICv2: The Business of Pop Culture, édité par Milton Griepp, icv2.com

INKS, The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, édité par Susan Kirtley (Ohio State University Press)

SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, édité par Daniel Elkin, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)

Zdarsky Comics News, édité par Allison O’Toole (Chip Zdarsky)

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

American Comic Book Chronicles: 1945-49, de Keith Dallas, John Wells, Richard Arndt, et Kurt Mitchell (TwoMorrows)

Kate Carew: America’s First Great Woman Cartoonist, d'Eddie Campbell, avec Christine Chambers (Fantagraphics)

Q&A, d'Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)

Reading Love and Rockets, de Marc Sobel (Fantagraphics)

Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund, de Caitlin McGurk (Fantagraphics)

Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, édité par Daniel Kothen Schulte, textes de David Gerstein et J. B. Kaufman (TASCHEN)

Meilleur travail académique

Comics and Modernism: History, Form, and Culture, édité par Jonathan Najarian (University Press of Mississippi)

Drawing (in) the Feminine: Bande Dessinée and Women, édité par Margaret C. Flinn (Ohio State University Press)

From Gum Wrappers to Richie Rich: The Materiality of Cheap Comics, de Neale Barnholden (University Press of Mississippi)

Petrochemical Fantasies: The Art and Energy of American Comics, de Daniel Worden (Ohio State University Press)

Singular Sensations: A Cultural History of One-Panel Comics in the United States, de Michelle Ann Abate (Rutgers University Press)

Meilleur design de publication

Bill Ward: The Fantagraphics Studio Edition, design de Kayla E. (Fantagraphics)

Brian Bolland: Batman The Killing Joke and Other Stories & Art, Gallery Edition, design de Josh Beatman (Graphitti Designs)

David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, design de Chip Kidd (IDW)

One Bite at a Time, design de Ryan Claytor (Elephant Eater Comics)

Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color Hardcover Box Set, design de Patrick Crotty (Oni Press)

Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, design de Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Meilleur webcomic

The Beauty Salon, d'après le roman de Mario Bellatin, adapté par Quentin Zuttion ; traduit par M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)

Beyond the Sea, d'Anaïs Flogny ; traduit par Dan Christensen (Europe Comics)

Gonzo: Fear and Loathing in America, de Morgan Navarro ; traduit par Tom Imber (Europe Comics)

My Journey to Her, de Yuna Hirasawa (Kodansha)

The Spider and the Ivy, de Grégoire Carle ; traduit par M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)

Meilleure série numérique

The Accidental Undergrad, de Christian Giroux, https://solrad.co/tag/the-accidental-undergrad (Fieldmouse Press)

Life After Life, de Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/comics/24ink1.html (False Knees)

Motherlover, de Lindsay Ishihiro, https://motherlovercomic.com (Iron Circus)

Practical Defence Against Piracy, de Tony Cliff, https://www.delilahdirk.com/dd4/dd4-p188.html

Rigsby WI, de S. E. Case, https://rigsbywi.com (Iron Circus)

Les résultats des Eisner Awards seront connus le 25 juillet prochain.

6 personnes entreront dans le prestigieux Hall of Fame de l'institution, choisies par les votants au sein de la liste suivante : Alfredo Alcala, Kyle Baker, Bob Bolling, Eddie Campbell, Roz Chast, Dan Clowes, Mark Evanier, Mike Friedrich, Don Heck, Junji Ito, Ben Katchor, Todd Klein, Peter Kuper, Lee Marrs, John Romita Jr., Posy Simmonds, Leonard Starr et Rick Veitch.

21 autres personnalités, décédées ou bien vivantes, ont d'ores et déjà été choisies par le jury des Eisner Awards pour entrer dans le Hall of Fame : Peter Arno, Gus Arriola, Wilhelm Busch, Richard “Grass” Green, Rea Irvin, Jack Kamen, Joe Maneely, Shigeru Mizuki, Bob Oksner, Bob Powell, Ira Schnapp, Phil Seuling, ainsi que Steve Bissette, Lucy Shelton Caswell, Philippe Druillet, Phoebe Gloeckner, Joe Sacco, Bill Schanes, Steve Schanes, Frank Stack, and Angelo Torres.

Par Antoine Oury

Contact : ao@actualitte.com