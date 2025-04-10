Les Hugo Awards, Oscars de l'imaginaire, font une place à la poésie

Les finalistes des Hugo Awards 2025

Meilleur roman

Alien Clay d'Adrian Tchaikovsky (Orbit US, Tor UK)

The Ministry of Time de Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press, Sceptre)

Service Model d'Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)

Someone You Can Build a Nest In de John Wiswell (DAW)

A Sorceress Comes to Call de T. Kingfisher (Tor)

The Tainted Cup de Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey, Hodderscape UK)

Meilleur roman court

The Brides of High Hill de Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

The Butcher of the Forest de Premee Mohamed (Tordotcom)

Navigational Entanglements d'Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)

The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain de Sofia Samatar (Tordotcom)

The Tusks of Extinction de Ray Nayler (Tordotcom)

What Feasts at Night, T. Kingfisher (Nightfire)

Meilleure nouvelle longue

“The Brotherhood of Montague St. Video” de Thomas Ha (Clarkesworld, May 2024)

“By Salt, By Sea, By Light of Stars” de Premee Mohamed (Strange Horizons, Fund Drive 2024)

“The Four Sisters Overlooking the Sea” de Naomi Kritzer (Asimov’s, September/October 2024)

“Lake of Souls” d'Ann Leckie dans Lake of Souls (Orbit)

“Loneliness Universe” d'Eugenia Triantafyllou (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 58)

“Signs of Life” de Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 59)

Meilleure nouvelle courte

“Five Views of the Planet Tartarus” de Rachael K. Jones (Lightspeed Magazine, Jan 2024 (Issue 164))

“Marginalia” de Mary Robinette Kowal (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 56)

“Stitched to Skin Like Family Is” de Nghi Vo (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 57)

“Three Faces of a Beheading” d'Arkady Martine (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 58)

“We Will Teach You How to Read | We Will Teach You How to Read” de Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed Magazine, May 2024 (Issue 168))

“Why Don’t We Just Kill the Kid in the Omelas Hole” d'Isabel J. Kim (Clarkesworld, February 2024)

Meilleure série littéraire

Between Earth and Sky de Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga Press)

The Burning Kingdoms de Tasha Suri (Orbit)

InCryptid de Seanan McGuire (DAW)

Southern Reach de Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Stormlight Archive de Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)

The Tyrant Philosophers d'Adrian Tchaikovsky (Ad Astra)

Meilleure bande dessinée

The Deep Dark de Molly Knox Ostertag (Graphix)

The Hunger and the Dusk: Vol. 1 par G. Willow Wilson et Chris Wildgoose (IDW Publishing)

Monstress, Vol. 9: The Possessed par Marjorie Liu et Sana Takeda (Image)

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Book 2 d'Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way par Ryan North et Chris Fenoglio (IDW Publishing)

We Called Them Giants par Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans et Clayton Cowles (Image)

Meilleur livre de non-fiction ou apparenté

“Charting the Cliff: An Investigation into the 2023 Hugo Nomination Statistics” par Camestros Felapton et Heather Rose Jones (File 770, February 22, 2024)

r/Fantasy’s 2024 Bingo Reading Challenge (r/Fantasy on Reddit), présenté par l'équipe r/Fantasy Bingo : Alexandra Forrest (happy_book_bee), Lisa Richardson, Amanda E. (Lyrrael), Arka (RuinEleint), Ashley Rollins (oboist73), Christine Sandquist (eriophora), David H. (FarragutCircle), Diana Hufnagl, Pia Matei (Dianthaa), Dylan H. (RAAAImmaSunGod), Dylan Kilby (an_altar_of_plagues), Elsa (ullsi), Emma Surridge (PlantLady32), Gillian Gray (thequeensownfool), Kahlia (cubansombrero), Kevin James, Kopratic, Kristina (Cassandra_sanguine), Lauren Mulcahy (Valkhyrie), Megan, Megan Creemers (Megan_Dawn), Melissa S. (wishforagiraffe), Mike De Palatis (MikeOfThePalace), Para (improperly_paranoid), Sham, The_Real_JS, Abdellah L. (messi1045), AnnTickwittee, Chad Z. (shift_shaper), Emma Smiley (Merle), Rebecca (toughschmidt22), smartflutist661

“The Spectacular Failure of the Star Wars Hotel” de Jenny Nicholson (YouTube)

Speculative Whiteness: Science Fiction and the Alt-Right de Jordan S. Carroll (University of Minnesota Press)

Track Changes d'Abigail Nussbaum (Briardene Books)

“The 2023 Hugo Awards: A Report on Censorship and Exclusion” de Chris M. Barkley et Jason Sanford (Genre Grapevine and File770, February 14, 2024)

Meilleur long-métrage

Dune: Part Two, écrit par Denis Villeneuve et Jon Spaihts, réalisé par Denis Villeneuve (Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Flow, écrit par Gints Zilbalodis et Matīss Kaža, réalisé par Gints Zilbalodis (Dream Well Studio)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, écrit par George Miller et Nick Lathouris, réalisé par George Miller (Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Saw the TV Glow, écrit par Jane Schoenbrun, réalisé par Jane Schoenbrun (Fruit Tree / Smudge Films / A24)

Wicked, écrit par Winnie Holzman et Dana Fox, réalisé par Jon M. Chu (Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot, écrit par Chris Sanders et Peter Brown, réalisé par Chris Sanders (DreamWorks Animation)

Meilleur court-métrage

Fallout: “The Beginning”, écrit par Gursimran Sandhu, réalisé par Wayne Che Yip (Amazon Prime Video)

Agatha All Along: “Death’s Hand in Mine”, écrit par Gia King et Cameron Squires, réalisé par Jac Schaeffer (Marvel, Disney+)

Doctor Who: “Dot and Bubble” écrit par Russell T Davies, réalisé par Dylan Holmes Williams (BBC, Disney+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Fissure Quest” créé par Mike McMahan et écrit par Lauren McGuire d'après Star Trek créé par Gene Roddenberry, réalisé par Brandon Williams (CBS Eye Animation Productions for Paramount+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “The New Next Generation” créé et écrit par Mike McMahan, d'après Star Trek créé par Gene Roddenberry, directed by Megan Lloyd (CBS Eye Animation Productions for Paramount+)

Doctor Who: “73 Yards” écrit par Russell T Davies, réalisé par Dylan Holmes Williams (BBC, Disney+)

Meilleur jeu vidéo ou oeuvre multimédia

Caves of Qud, cocréateurs Brian Bucklew et Jason Grinblat; contributeurs Nick DeCapua, Corey Frang, Craig Hamilton, Autumn McDonell, Bastia Rosen, Caelyn Sandel, Samuel Wilson (Freehold Games); sound design A Shell in the Pit; publisher Kitfox Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard produit par BioWare

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom produit par Nintendo

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes produit par Simogo

Tactical Breach Wizards développé par Suspicious Developments

1000xRESIST développé par sunset visitor 斜陽過客, publié par Fellow Traveller

Meilleur éditeur de nouvelles

Scott H. Andrews

Jennifer Brozek

Neil Clarke

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas et Michael Damian Thomas

Sheila Williams

Meilleur éditeur de romans

Carl Engle-Laird

Ali Fisher

Lee Harris

David Thomas Moore

Diana M. Pho

Stephanie Stein

Meilleur artiste professionnel

Micaela Alcaino

Audrey Benjaminsen

Rovina Cai

Maurizio Manzieri

Tran Nguyen

Alyssa Winans

Meilleur magazine semi-professionnel

The Deadlands, publisher Sean Markey; editors E. Catherine Tobler, Nicasio Andres Reed, David Gilmore, Laura Blackwell, Annika Barranti Klein; proofreader Josephine Stewart; columnist Amanda Downum; art and design Cory Skerry, Christine M. Scott; social media Felicia Martínez; assistant Shana Du Bois.

Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and Valerie Valdes, assistant editors Premee Mohamed and Kevin Wabaunsee, hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart, producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht; and the entire Escape Pod team

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher and executive editor DaVaun Sanders, poetry editor B. Sharise Moore, art director Christian Ivey, acquiring editors Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Egbiameje Omole, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, sponsor coordinator Nelson Rolon

khōréō, produced by Zhui Ning Chang, Aleksandra Hill, Danai Christopoulou, Isabella Kestermann, Kanika Agrawal, Sachiko Ragosta, Lian Xia Rose, Jenelle DeCosta, Melissa Ren, Elaine Ho, Ambi Sun, Cyrus Chin, Nivair H. Gabriel, Jeané Ridges, Lilivette Domínguez, Isaree Thatchaichawalit, Jei D. Marcade, M. L. Krishnan, Ysabella Maglanque, Aaron Voigt, Adialyz Del Valle Berríos, Adil Mian, Akilah White, Alexandra Millatmal, Anselma Widha Prihandita, E. Broderick, K. S. Walker, Katarzyna Nowacka, Katie McIvor, Kelsea Yu, Lynn D. Jung, Madeleine Vigneron, Marie Croke, Merulai Femi, Phoebe Low, S. R. Westvik, Sanjna Bhartiya, Sara Messenger, Sophia Uy, Tina Zhu, Yuvashri Harish, Zohar Jacobs

Strange Horizons, by the Strange Horizons Editorial Collective

Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing editor Monte Lin; poetry editor Betsy Aoki, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Meilleur fanzine

Ancillary Review of Books, éditeurs Jake Casella Brookins, Zachary Gillan, Lane Gillespie, Misha Grifka Wander, Gareth A. Reeves, Bianca Skrinyár, Cynthia Zhang

Black Nerd Problems, éditeurs William Evans et Omar Holmon

The Full Lid, écrit par Alasdair Stuart et édité par Marguerite Kenner

Galactic Journey, fondateur Gideon Marcus, éditeur Janice L. Newman, auteurs associés Cora Buhlert, Jessica Holmes, Kerrie Dougherty, Kris Vyas-Myall, et Natalie Devitt, et le reste de l'équipe Journey

Journey Planet, édité par Allison Hartman Adams, Amanda Wakaruk, Ann Gry, Jean Martin, Sara Felix, Sarah Gulde, Chuck Serface, David Ferguson, Olav Rokne, Paul Weimer, Steven H Silver, Christopher J. Garcia et James Bacon

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, éditeurs Olav Rokne et Amanda Wakaruk

Meilleur podcast amateur

The Coode Street Podcast, présenté par Jonathan Strahan et Gary K. Wolfe, producteur Jonathan Strahan

Eight Days of Diana Wynne Jones, présenté par Emily Tesh et Rebecca Fraimow

Hugo, Girl!, présenté par Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, et Kevin Anderson

Hugos There, présenté par Seth Heasley

A Meal of Thorns, présenté par Jake Casella Brookins

Worldbuilding for Masochists, présenté par Marshall Ryan Maresca, Cass Morris et Natania Barron

Meilleur auteur amateur

Camestros Felapton

Abigail Nussbaum

Roseanna Pendlebury

Jason Sanford

Alasdair Stuart

Örjan Westin

Meilleur artiste amateur

Iain J. Clark

Sara Felix

Meg Frank

Michelle Morrell

Alison Scott

España Sheriff

Meilleur poème

Calypso d'Oliver K. Langmead (Titan)

“Ever Noir” de Mari Ness (Haven Spec Magazine, Issue 16, July 2024)

“there are no taxis for the dead” d'Angela Liu (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 58)

“A War of Words” de Marie Brennan (Strange Horizons, September 2024)

“We Drink Lava” d'Ai Jiang (Uncanny Magazine, Issue 56)

“Your Visiting Dragon” de Devan Barlow (Strange Horizons, Fund Drive 2024)

Lodestar Award pour le meilleur livre jeunes adultes

The Feast Makers de H.A. Clarke (Erewhon)

Heavenly Tyrant de Xiran Jay Zhao (Tundra Books)

The Maid and the Crocodile de Jordan Ifueko (Amulet)

Moonstorm de Yoon Ha Lee (Delacorte Press)

Sheine Lende de Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

So Let Them Burn de Kamilah Cole (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Astounding Award pour le meilleur jeune écrivain

Moniquill Blackgoose (deuxième année d'éligibilité)

Bethany Jacobs (deuxième année d'éligibilité)

Hannah Kaner (deuxième année d'éligibilité)

Angela Liu (deuxième année d'éligibilité)

Jared Pechaček (première année d'éligibilité)

Tia Tashiro (deuxième année d'éligibilité)

