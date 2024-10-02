National Book Awards : Fiston Mwanza Mujila dans la shortlist

Les ouvrages finalistes des 75e National Book Awards ont été annoncés par la fondation qui gère et décerne ces récompenses, particulièrement convoitées outre-Atlantique. 25 titres sont toujours dans la course, dans cinq catégories différentes, dont The Villain’s Dance, traduit du français par Roland Glasser (Deep Vellum/Deep Vellum Publishing) de l’auteur congolais Fiston Mwanza Mujila.
Fiction
’Pemi Aguda, Ghostroots, Norton / W. W. Norton & Company
Kaveh Akbar, Martyr!, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Percival Everett, James, Doubleday / Penguin Random House
Miranda July, All Fours, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Hisham Matar, My Friends, Random House / Penguin Random House
Non fiction
Jason De León, Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling, Viking Books / Penguin Random House
Eliza Griswold, Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Kate Manne, Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia, Crown / Penguin Random House
Salman Rushdie, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, Random House / Penguin Random House. Publié en France par les éditions Gallimard dans une traduction de Gérard Meudal, sous le titre Le Couteau. Réflexions suite à une tentative d'assassinat.
Deborah Jackson Taffa, Whiskey Tender, Harper / HarperCollins Publishers
Poésie
Anne Carson, Wrong Norma, New Directions Publishing
Fady Joudah, […], Milkweed Editions
m.s. RedCherries, mother, Penguin Books / Penguin Random House
Diane Seuss, Modern Poetry, Graywolf Press
Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, Something About Living, University of Akron Press
Littérature traduite
Bothayna Al-Essa, The Book Censor’s Library, traduit de l'arabe par Ranya Abdelrahman et Sawad Hussain, Restless Books
Linnea Axelsson, Ædnan, traduit du suédois par Saskia Vogel, Knopf / Penguin Random House
Fiston Mwanza Mujila, The Villain’s Dance, traduit du français par Roland Glasser, Deep Vellum / Deep Vellum Publishing. Publié en France par les éditions Métailié en 2020 sous le titre La Danse du Vilain.
Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Taiwan Travelogue, traduit du chinois (mandarin) par Lin King, Graywolf Press
Samar Yazbek, Where the Wind Calls Home, traduit de l'arabe par Leri Price, World Editions
Littérature jeunesse
Violet Duncan, Buffalo Dreamer, Nancy Paulsen Books / Penguin Random House
Josh Galarza, The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky, Henry Holt and Company (BYR) / Macmillan Publishers
Erin Entrada Kelly, The First State of Being, Greenwillow Books / HarperCollins Publishers
Shifa Saltagi Safadi, Kareem Between, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House
Angela Shanté, The Unboxing of a Black Girl, Page Street Publishing
La littérature francophone est régulièrement présente dans les listes des National Book Awards. En 2023, David Diop et Mohamed Mbougar Sarr y figuraient.
Les finalistes de chaque domaine couvert par une liste des NBA reçoivent chacun 1000 $, et les lauréats 10.000 $ (partagés entre l’auteur et le traducteur dans le cas de la littérature traduite), ainsi qu'une sculpture en bronze.
Les lauréats des 75e National Book Awards seront connus le 20 novembre prochain.
Crédits photo : Fiston Mwanza Mujila © Jürgen Fuchs
