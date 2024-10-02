Inscription
National Book Awards : Fiston Mwanza Mujila dans la shortlist

Les ouvrages finalistes des 75e National Book Awards ont été annoncés par la fondation qui gère et décerne ces récompenses, particulièrement convoitées outre-Atlantique. 25 titres sont toujours dans la course, dans cinq catégories différentes, dont The Villain’s Dance, traduit du français par Roland Glasser (Deep Vellum/Deep Vellum Publishing) de l’auteur congolais Fiston Mwanza Mujila.

Le 02/10/2024 à 10:35 par Antoine Oury

02/10/2024 à 10:35

Antoine Oury

Les finalistes des National Book Awards 2024

Fiction

’Pemi Aguda, Ghostroots, Norton / W. W. Norton & Company

Kaveh Akbar, Martyr!, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Percival Everett, James, Doubleday / Penguin Random House

Miranda July, All Fours, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Hisham Matar, My Friends, Random House / Penguin Random House

Non fiction

Jason De León, Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling, Viking Books / Penguin Random House

Eliza Griswold, Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Kate Manne, Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia, Crown / Penguin Random House

Salman Rushdie, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, Random House / Penguin Random House. Publié en France par les éditions Gallimard dans une traduction de Gérard Meudal, sous le titre Le Couteau. Réflexions suite à une tentative d'assassinat.

Deborah Jackson Taffa, Whiskey Tender, Harper / HarperCollins Publishers

Poésie

Anne Carson, Wrong Norma, New Directions Publishing

Fady Joudah, […], Milkweed Editions

m.s. RedCherries, mother, Penguin Books / Penguin Random House

Diane Seuss, Modern Poetry, Graywolf Press

Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, Something About Living, University of Akron Press

Littérature traduite

Bothayna Al-Essa, The Book Censor’s Library, traduit de l'arabe par Ranya Abdelrahman et Sawad Hussain, Restless Books

Linnea Axelsson, Ædnan, traduit du suédois par Saskia Vogel, Knopf / Penguin Random House

Fiston Mwanza Mujila, The Villain’s Dance, traduit du français par Roland Glasser, Deep Vellum / Deep Vellum Publishing. Publié en France par les éditions Métailié en 2020 sous le titre La Danse du Vilain.

Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Taiwan Travelogue, traduit du chinois (mandarin) par Lin King, Graywolf Press

Samar Yazbek, Where the Wind Calls Home, traduit de l'arabe par Leri Price, World Editions

Littérature jeunesse

Violet Duncan, Buffalo Dreamer, Nancy Paulsen Books / Penguin Random House

Josh Galarza, The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky, Henry Holt and Company (BYR) / Macmillan Publishers

Erin Entrada Kelly, The First State of Being, Greenwillow Books / HarperCollins Publishers

Shifa Saltagi Safadi, Kareem Between, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Angela Shanté, The Unboxing of a Black Girl, Page Street Publishing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La littérature francophone est régulièrement présente dans les listes des National Book Awards. En 2023, David Diop et Mohamed Mbougar Sarr y figuraient.

Les finalistes de chaque domaine couvert par une liste des NBA reçoivent chacun 1000 $, et les lauréats 10.000 $ (partagés entre l’auteur et le traducteur dans le cas de la littérature traduite), ainsi qu'une sculpture en bronze.

Les lauréats des 75e National Book Awards seront connus le 20 novembre prochain.

Crédits photo : Fiston Mwanza Mujila © Jürgen Fuchs

Le Couteau

Salman Rushdie, Rushdie Salman, Rushdie Salman trad. Gérard Meudal

Paru le 18/04/2024

272 pages

Editions Gallimard

23,00 €

9782073033987
La danse du Vilain

Fiston Mwanza Mujila

Paru le 10/09/2020

263 pages

Editions Métailié

17,00 €

9791022610612
