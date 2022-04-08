Inscription
Les Hugo Awards dévoilent la sélection 2022 

Prix littéraire américain créé en 1953, le Prix Hugo est l'une des récompenses américaines les plus prestigieuses dans le monde de la science-fiction et de la fantasy. Il doit d'ailleurs son nom à Hugo Gernsback, fondateur d'un des premiers magazines de science-fiction américains, Amazing Stories. La sélection 2022, divisée en dix-sept catégories, vient d'être dévoilée par la World Science Fiction Society. 

Le 08/04/2022 à 12:37 par Clémence Leboucher

Publié le :

08/04/2022 à 12:37

Clémence Leboucher

Si le nombre de catégories a évolué au fil du temps, deux prix sont remis chaque année lors de la World Science Fiction Convention, même s'ils ne sont pas officiellement considérés comme des Prix Hugo : le prix Astounding du meilleur nouvel écrivain, et le prix Lodestar du meilleur livre pour jeunes adultes. En 2021, en raison de l'impact de la pandémie, un prix du meilleur jeu vidéo est créé.

Les lauréats seront récompensés en septembre prochain. 

Les sélections des Prix Hugo 2022 : 

Meilleur roman :

A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor)

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager / Hodder & Stoughton)

Light From Uncommon Stars, Ryka Aoki (Tor / St Martin’s Press)

A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom / Orbit UK)

Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine / Del Rey)

She Who Became the Sun, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor / Mantle)

Meilleur roman court :

Across the Green Grass Fields, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Elder Race, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)

Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)

The Past Is Red, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)

A Spindle Splintered, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

Meilleure nouvelle longue :

“Bots of the Lost Ark”, Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld, Jun 2021)

“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

L’Esprit de L’Escalier, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge, Nov 2021)

“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny Magazine, Nov/Dec 2021)

“Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)

Meilleure nouvelle courte :

“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex Magazine, Feb 2021)

“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny Magazine, May/Jun 2021)

“The Sin of America”, Catherynne M. Valente (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

“Tangles”, Seanan McGuire (Magicthegathering.com: Magic Story, Sep 2021)

“Unknown Number”, Blue Neustifter (Twitter, Jul 2021)

“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, Mar/Apr 2021)

Meilleure série littéraire :

The Green Bone Saga, Fonda Lee (Orbit)

The Kingston Cycle, C. L. Polk (Tordotcom)

Merchant Princes, Charles Stross (Macmillan)

Terra Ignota, Ada Palmer (Tor Books)

Wayward Children, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

The World of the White Rat, T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) (Argyll Productions)

Meilleure bande dessinée :

DIE, vol. 4: Bleed,Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles (Image)

Far Sector, N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell (DC)

Lore Olympus, vol. 1, Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

Monstress, vol. 6: The Vow, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda (Image)

Once & Future, vol. 3: The Parliament of Magpies, Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (BOOM!)

Strange Adventures, Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC)

Meilleur livre de non-fiction ou apparenté :

Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism, Elsa Sjunneson (Tiller Press)

The Complete Debarkle: Saga of a Culture War by Camestros Felapton (Camestros Felapton)

Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950 to 1985 edited by Andrew Nette and Iain McIntyre (PM Press)

“How Twitter can ruin a life”, Emily St. James (Vox, Jun 2021)

Never Say You Can’t Survive, Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Meilleur long-métrage : 

Dune, écrit par Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth; réalisé par Denis Villeneuve; adapté de Dune de Frank Herbert (Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment)

Encanto, écrit par Charise Castro Smith et  Jared Bush; réalisé par Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Green Knight, écrit et réalisé par David Lowery (BRON Studios/A24)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, écrit par Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham; réalisé par Destin Daniel Cretton (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Space Sweepers, écrit et réalisé par Jo Sung-hee (Bidangil Pictures)

WandaVision, écrit par Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, Chuck Hayward; réalisé par Matt Shakman (Disney+)

Meilleur court-métrage :

The Wheel of Time: “The Flame of Tar Valon,” écrit par Justine Juel Gillmer, réalisé par Salli Richardson-Whitfield, adapté de The Wheel of Time de Robert Jordan (Amazon Studios)

For All Mankind: “The Grey,” écrit par Matt Wolpert et Ben Nedivi; réalisé par Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)

Arcane: “The Monster You Created,” écrit par Christian Linke and Alex Yee; basé sur une histoire originale de Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Conor Sheehy, and Ash Brannon; réalisé par Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord (Netflix)

The Expanse: “Nemesis Games,” écrit par Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, et  Naren Shankar; réalisé par Breck Eisner (Amazon Studios)

Loki: “The Nexus Event,” écrit par Eric Martin, réalisé par by Kate Herron, adapté pour la télévision par Michael Waldron (Disney+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “wej Duj,” écrit par Kathryn Lyn, réalisé par Bob Suarez (CBS Eye Animation Productions)

Meilleur éditeur de nouvelles :

Neil Clarke

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Jonathan Strahan

Sheree Renée Thomas

Sheila Williams

Meilleur éditeur de romans :

Ruoxi Chen

Nivia Evans

Sarah T. Guan

Brit Hvide

Patrick Nielsen Hayden

Navah Wolfe

Meilleur artiste professionnel :

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Ashley Mackenzie

Maurizio Manzieri

Will Staehle

Alyssa Winans

Meilleur magazine semi-professionnel :

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, éditeur Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, éditeurs S.B. Divya, Mur Lafferty, and Valerie Valdes; assistants Benjamin C. Kinney and Premee Mohamed; guest editor Brent C. Lambert; hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart; audio producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht; and the entire Escape Pod team

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, publisher Troy L Wiggins; executive editor DaVaun Sanders; managing editor Eboni Dunbar; poetry editor B. Sharise Moore; reviews editor and social media manager Brent Lambert; art director L. D. Lewis; web editor Chavonne Brown; non-fiction editor Margeaux Weston; guest editors Summer Farah and Nadia Shammas; acquiring editors Kaleb Russell, Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Joshua Morley, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, Danny Lore; technical assistant Nelson Rolon

PodCastle, co-editors Jen R. Albert, C. L. Clark, Shingai Njeri Kagunda, and Eleanor R. Wood; assistant editors Summer Fletcher and Sofía Barker; audio producer Peter Adrian Behravesh; host Matt Dovey; and the entire PodCastle team

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Aguirre, Joseph Aitken, Kwan-Ann Tan, Rachel Ayers, M H Ayinde, Tierney Bailey, Scott Beggs, Drew Matthew Beyer, Gautam Bhatia, Tom Borger, S. K. Campbell, Emma Celi, Zhui Ning Chang, Rita Chen, Tania Chen, Liz Christman, Emma-Grace Clarke, Linda H. Codega, Kristian Wilson Colyard ... 

Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; nonfiction editor Elsa Sjunneson; podcast producers Erika Ensign & Steven Schapansky

Meilleur fanzine :

The Full Lid, Alasdair Stuart et Marguerite Kenner

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus; Janice L. Newman; Gwyn Conaway, Jason Sacks, and John Boston

Journey Planet, Erin Underwood, Jean Martin, Sara Felix, Vanessa Applegate, Chuck Serface, Errick Nunnally, Evan Reeves, Steven H Silver, James Bacon, and Christopher J Garcia

Quick Sip Reviews, éditeur Charles Payseur

Small Gods, Lee Moyer (Icon) et Seanan McGuire (Story)

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, éditeurs Amanda Wakaruk et Olav Rokne

Meilleur podcast amateur :

Be The Serpent, présenté par Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, et Jennifer Mace

The Coode Street Podcast, présenté par Jonathan Strahan et Gary K. Wolfe, Jonathan Strahan

Hugo, Girl!, présenté par Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, et Lori Anderson; produti et édité par Kevin Anderson

Octothorpe, John Coxon, Alison Scott, Liz Batty

Our Opinions Are Correct, présenté par Annalee Newitz et Charlie Jane Anders, produit par Veronica Simonetti

Worldbuilding for Masochists, présenté par Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, et Marshall Ryan Maresca

Meilleur auteur amateur :

Chris M. Barkley

Bitter Karella

Alex Brown

Cora Buhlert

Jason Sanford

Paul Weimer

Meilleur artiste amateur : 

Iain J. Clark

Lorelei Esther

Sara Felix

Ariela Housman

Nilah Magruder

Lee Moyer

Lodestar Award pour le meilleur livre jeunes adultes : 

Chaos on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen / Rock the Boat)

The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)

Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet Books / Hot Key Books)

A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen / Titan)

Astounding Award pour le meilleur jeune écrivain : 

Tracy Deonn

Micaiah Johnson

A.K. Larkwood 

Everina Maxwell

Shelley Parker-Chan 

Xiran Jay Zhao

Crédits : Wikimedia Commons, l'équipe de Tea and Jeopardy recevant leur Hugo Award à Helskinki

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ActuaLitté

Chroniques de la crise sanitaire : (re)Construire l'édition, autrement

L’industrie du livre, confrontée à une pandémie inédite, s’est prostrée, en PLS au milieu de son salon… avant de relever la tête : grand bien lui en prit, grâce à la mobilisation collective, les années 2020 et 2021 furent exceptionnellement fructueuses pour le commerce. Mais dans les interstices, quelques nuances s’imposent – le diable lui-même adore se lover dans les détails : voici le dernier acte de cette analyse.

08/04/2022, 10:13

ActuaLitté

Je lis un livre péi : valoriser la filière réunionnaise du livre

En avril, les libraires et espaces culturels de La Réunion se mobilisent : l'opération Je lis un livre péi, qui se déroule pour la 6e année consécutive, fera la promotion du livre réunionnais malgré le contexte sanitaire difficile. Rencontres-dédicaces, lectures, conférences-débats, contes, ateliers de loisirs créatifs ... Du 16 au 23 avril, toute l'île mettra en valeur la production éditoriale locale. 

08/04/2022, 08:21

ActuaLitté

Décès de Fujiko A. Fujio, cocréateur de Doraemon

L’auteur de manga japonais Fujiko A. Fujio est décédé à l’âge de 88 ans. De son vrai nom Motoo Abiko, il était le créateur du très populaire ninja Hattori kun et du petit fantôme Q-Taro, deux héros de mangas pour enfants très populaires au Japon. 

07/04/2022, 14:47

ActuaLitté

Le Prix Nobel Gao Xingjian fait commandeur de la Légion d'honneur

Entré dans l'ordre de la Légion d'honneur le 25 février 2002, l'écrivain franco-chinois Gao Xingjian, Prix Nobel de littérature en 2000, a été fait commandeur, selon un décret du président de la République en date du 6 avril dernier. Âgé de 82 ans, l'auteur réside depuis 1988 en France. 

07/04/2022, 11:46

ActuaLitté

Usagers et lecteurs face à une BnF à la “politique d'austérité”

« Nous sommes aux prises à une direction qui tente d’imposer une régression importante vis-à-vis des services proposés aux lecteurs et usagers de la BNF », déclare l’intersyndicale CGT, FSU et Sud. À quelques jours des élections désormais, les organisations interpellent l’opinion publique et leur tutelle, alertant d’une rationalisation des ressources humaines.

07/04/2022, 11:01

ActuaLitté

Emmanuelle Bensimon-Weiler, conseillère livre, quitte le ministère de la Culture

Depuis le 31 mars dernier, apprend un arrêté signé par la ministre de la Culture, la rue de Valois n'a plus de conseillère en charge des médias, du livre et des industries culturelles : Emmanuelle Bensimon-Weiler a quitté, à sa demande, son poste auprès de la ministre.

07/04/2022, 09:26

ActuaLitté

Tous les sites logistiques d'Amazon France en grève

Les débrayages s'inscrivent dans des négociations autour des salaires, où pour le moment, aucun accord n'a pu être conclu entre la direction de la firme américaine et les syndicats. La proposition d'augmentation de 3 % a été jugée insuffisante par les représentants des employés. Des discussions qui interviennent alors qu'Amazon a plus que doublé le salaire de base maximal de ses employés américains... 

06/04/2022, 18:06

ActuaLitté

L'autrice américaine Patricia MacLachlan meurt à l'âge de 84 ans

L'autrice américaine Patricia MacLachlan est morte ce 31 mars à l'âge de 84 ans, à son domicile de Williamsburg, dans l'État du Massachusetts. Récipiendaire de la médaille John Newbery, récompense ultime dans le secteur de la littérature jeunesse américaine, elle a vendu plusieurs millions de livres dans le monde entier. Notamment Sarah la pas belle traduit par Camille Todd, et paru chez Gallimard Jeunesse.

06/04/2022, 16:56

ActuaLitté

Bibliothèques : Poutou souhaite la gratuité pour “tous les documents et services”

#Presidentielle2022 — L'Association des bibliothécaires de France (ABF), qui avait envoyé quelques questions aux candidats et candidates, a retenu l'attention de Nicolas Dupont-Aignan et Yannick Jadot. Mais aussi Philippe Poutou : la figure du Nouveau Parti Anticapitaliste (NPA) a fait parvenir ses réponses, lesquelles portent une défense du service public face à « une dégradation catastrophique des conditions de travail ».

06/04/2022, 15:10

ActuaLitté

Cécile Jodlowski-Perra devient directrice de l'agence Occitanie Livre & Lecture

Le bureau d’Occitanie Livre & Lecture, présidé par Serge Regourd, a décidé, le lundi 28 mars dernier, de confier la direction de l’agence à Cécile Jodlowski-Perra. Elle succède à Laurent Sterna, qui poursuit sa carrière professionnelle au Département de la Haute-Garonne.

06/04/2022, 12:44

ActuaLitté

Simone de Beauvoir : après 65 ans, La Longue Marche sort en poche 

Simone de Beauvoir, auteure du célèbre Deuxième Sexe, ne s'est pas bornée aux seules questions féministes, bien au contraire. Accompagnée de son partenaire de vie, Jean-Paul Sartre, elle s'est engagée intellectuellement et en acte dans de nombreux combats socialistes, et ce tout au long de sa vie. Dans le sillon de ces actions politiques, elle a notamment publié, La Longue Marche, Essai sur la Chine, paru pour la première fois en 1957 aux éditions Gallimard. 

 

06/04/2022, 11:32

ActuaLitté

Livre et lecture : Emmanuel Macron a-t-il tenu ses promesses ?

#Presidentielle2022 — Le président sortant Emmanuel Macron a rendu officielle sa candidature pour un second mandat. Plutôt bien placé dans les sondages, il doit néanmoins convaincre au regard de son bilan. En matière de livre et lecture, le candidat de 2017 avait fait plusieurs promesses. Les a-t-il tenues ?

06/04/2022, 11:28

ActuaLitté

Quel candidat à la présidentielle a vendu le plus de livres ?

#Presidentielle2022 - Douze candidats, deux tours, et comme toujours, à la fin, il n’en restera qu’un ou une. Les quatre femmes et huit hommes en course pour la présidence occupent le terrain, entre meetings et médias. Mais également les librairies, avec des ouvrages sous la forme de programmes, qui accompagnent et développent les idées de chacun. Et dans les ventes ?

06/04/2022, 10:24

ActuaLitté

Auteurs et rémunération : le ministère de la Culture s'engage

Voilà quinze jours que les représentants d’éditeurs et d’auteurs se regardent avec suspicion : après neuf mois de négociations, réunissant les deux parties, sous l’égide du ministère de la Culture et de Pierre Sirinelli, un accord devait être signé. De ce dernier, on ne sait que peu de choses officiellement, sinon qu’il comportait une clause de revoyure, pour évoquer la rémunération des créateurs, et le partage de la valeur liée aux œuvres. Quasi...

05/04/2022, 19:22

ActuaLitté

Bibliothèques : Yannick Jadot promet 30 millions d'euros supplémentaires

#Presidentielle2022 - Les derniers jours avant le premier tour de l'élection présidentielle seront cruciaux, avec une certaine part d'indécis au sein de l'électorat. Yannick Jadot, le candidat écologiste, qui avait fourni un programme culturel parmi les plus détaillés, précise encore quelques mesures auprès de l'Association des bibliothécaires de France (ABF), laquelle a interrogé tous les prétendants à l'Élysée...

05/04/2022, 12:50

ActuaLitté

Culture, écrit et bibliothèques dans le nouveau code pénitentiaire

À compter du 1er mai 2022 entrera en vigueur un code pénitentiaire, corpus législatif et réglementaire réunissant les dispositions relatives au droit des peines et au service public pénitentiaire. Plusieurs textes publiés au Journal officiel explicitent ce code, et la partie réglementaire détaille notamment les droits et devoirs en matière d'activités culturelles ou d'accès à l'écrit, notamment.

05/04/2022, 12:17

ActuaLitté

14 auteurs français s'engagent pour les enfants d'Ukraine

UkraineUnderAttack – Aux côtés d’Anouck Hubert et de Salome Lepercq, lauréates du concours d’écriture organisé par Unicef France, dont la marraine était Olivia Ruiz, quatorze auteurs s’engagent. Les couleurs des émotions est un recueil de nouvelles qui sortira ce 11 mai avec une vocation humanitaire. Pour chaque titre acheté, 1,5 € sera reversé à l’Unicef.

05/04/2022, 10:28

ActuaLitté

Une ouverture anticipée des archives des procès impliquant Maurice Papon

Par un arrêté publié ce 5 avril au Journal officiel, la ministre de la Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin a acté l'ouverture anticipée de l'accès aux archives des procès impliquant Maurice Papon (1910-2007). Ce dernier avait été condamné en 1998 à dix années de prison pour son implication dans la déportation de plusieurs centaines de Juifs de Bordeaux vers le camp d'internement de Drancy, entre 1942 et 1944.

05/04/2022, 10:27

ActuaLitté

La fiction rejoint la réalité chez Talent Éditions

Maison d'édition historiquement centrée sur la "non-fiction" (livres pratiques, sur des thématiques telles que le sport, le business, le lifestyle et la culture), Talent Editions ouvre une collection "fictions" avec la sortie de son premier roman, Chlore de Bruno Giroux. L’écrivain a connu plusieurs parutions chez divers autres éditeurs.

05/04/2022, 09:14

ActuaLitté

Pour sauver la bibliothèque, une seule solution : emprunter tous les livres (d'un coup)

Depuis plus d'une dizaine d'années désormais, les bibliothèques de l'Angleterre subissent les effets de la politique d'austérité générale du parti conservateur, avec un certain nombre de fermetures à déplorer. L'établissement de lecture publique de la ville de Milton Keynes (Buckinghamshire), la Stony Stratford Library, a échappé à cette funeste fin et a rouvert ses portes, entièrement rénové, la semaine dernière. En 2011, pour sauver ce service public, les usagers avaient eu recours à un stratagème peu commun...

04/04/2022, 15:43

ActuaLitté

Bibliothèques, patrimoine et service public dans le programme de Jean-Luc Mélenchon

#Présidentielle2022 — À moins d'une semaine du premier tour de l'élection présidentielle, les programmes des candidats et candidates varieront peu, et le 8 avril à minuit, la campagne électorale officielle prendra fin. Candidat de La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon a avancé un programme riche en matière de culture, qui aborde plusieurs aspects du secteur du livre.

04/04/2022, 13:27

ActuaLitté

Nathalie Maitenaz quitte Belin pour Milan

Nathalie Maitenaz vient d’intégrer les équipes des éditions Milan, pour reprendre la direction littéraire du pôle Fiction, jusqu’ici assurée par Charlotte Mériaux, qui quitte l’entreprise. 

04/04/2022, 13:13

ActuaLitté

Belgique : le dossier Filigranes repris par la justice

En décembre dernier, 48 employés de la librairie Filigranes de Bruxelles déposaient un dossier anonyme et collectif de demande d’intervention psychosociale auprès de l’organisme belge Securex. En cause, des cas de harcèlement moral et sexuel, ainsi que de nombreuses difficultés relationnelles avec le directeur et fondateur de l’établissement, Marc Filipson. Vendredi soir, l’affaire prenait un autre tournant : cette fois, c’est la justice qui s’empare du cas.

04/04/2022, 11:37

ActuaLitté

Pour la réinsertion des détenus, garantir l'accès aux activités culturelles et internet

Condamnée à de nombreuses reprises, notamment par la Cour européenne des droits de l'homme (CEDH), pour l'état déplorable de ses prisons et les conditions indignes d'enfermement des détenus, la France peine à redresser la barre. Dans un avis, la Commission nationale consultative des droits de l'homme (CNCDH) formule plusieurs recommandations aux pouvoirs publics, dans l'espoir d'une amélioration, enfin. Les droits culturels y sont notamment abordés.

04/04/2022, 11:32

ActuaLitté

Le fournisseur de logiciels Axiell rachète la division Bibliothèques d’Infor 

Axiell, fournisseur de logiciels et de services pour bibliothèques, musées, archives et éditeurs, annonce le rachat d'Infor Library & Information Solutions, propriété du fournisseur américain Infor. Cette acquisition s'inscrit dans la stratégie d'expansion de l'entreprise, qui concentre et renforce son offre dans le secteur des bibliothèques publiques et de l'éducation. 

04/04/2022, 11:21

ActuaLitté

Matières premières et énergie : le Premier ministre intervient sur les marchés publics

Le Premier ministre a signé une nouvelle circulaire, ce 27 mars, précisant celle diffusée le 16 juillet 2021 par son directeur de cabinet. Elle concerne l’aménagement des conditions d’exécution des marchés publics, alors que se profilent de multiples difficultés d’approvisionnement. La solution préconisée consiste en une utilisation de la théorie de l’imprévision. Qui varie donc suivant le seuil du domaine considéré, donc.

04/04/2022, 10:10

ActuaLitté

La Collec', des livres “entre la BD et la littérature jeunesse” chez Glénat

Deux titres à paraître ce 6 avril ouvrent une nouvelle collection chez Glénat, « entre la bande dessinée et la littérature jeunesse », selon les termes d'Aude Sarrazin, la directrice éditoriale de Glénat Jeunesse. Quatre séries sont ainsi lancées, pour ouvrir la collection, en cette année 2022.

04/04/2022, 10:08

ActuaLitté

Formation : l'Asfored et AD Education entrent en négociations exclusives

Le conseil d’administration de l’Asfored, présidé par Frédéric Mériot (Directeur général d’Humensis), annonce que l’association qui regroupe plusieurs dizaines d’éditeurs de toutes tailles, représentatifs de la diversité de leur secteur, est entrée en négociations exclusives avec le Groupe AD Education. Et ce, pour une alliance sur ses activités de formation aux métiers de l’édition. 

04/04/2022, 09:41

ActuaLitté

Argyll, un projet participatif de l'édition à la diffusion

À Rennes se dessine et se précise un projet que portent quatre travailleurs du livre : Xavier Collette (dessinateur et graphiste), Xavier Dollo (auteur, libraire et éditeur), Frédéric Hugot (chargé de mission numérique) et Simon Pinel (éditeur et libraire). Ils souhaitent, à travers une coopérative, réunir les acteurs du livre dans un même lieu, pour faciliter les discussions et les échanges. Coopération et solidarité au programme.

02/04/2022, 09:18

ActuaLitté

Maurizio Serra, premier Italien à l'Académie Française

Ce 31 mars, l’historien et diplomate italien, Maurizio Serra, a été officiellement reçu à l’Académie française. Il reprend le fauteuil 13, succédant ainsi à l’ancienne ministre de la Santé, Simone Veil, qui a siégé sous la Coupole de 2008 à 2017. Ce choix d’élire l’auteur de la biographie, D’Annunzio le Magnifique, constitue également la première incursion d’un Transalpin dans l’institution séculaire.

02/04/2022, 09:15

ActuaLitté

Présidentielle : au cœur de la culture, le livre peine à toucher celui des candidats 

#Presidentielle2022 - La culture a-t-elle disparu des débats autour de la présidentielle ? Si la guerre d'Ukraine et ses conséquences sur le pouvoir d'achat ont résolument bousculé le rythme de l'élection, les questions culturelles tentent tout de même de se frayer un chemin dans les conversations. À Paris, un cycle de conférences intitulé « weare_ Présidentielle ! » a permis à quatre candidats de développer leur programme. Quid du livre, dans tout cela ? 

01/04/2022, 18:30

ActuaLitté

Rencontre avec Julia Quinn, la véritable Lady Whistledown de Bridgerton

Elle était l’invitée star d’une soirée placée sous le signe des robes Empire et de l’élégance. Conviée par J’ai Lu, la romancière Julia Quinn a conquis des millions de lecteurs avec les Chroniques de Bridgerton (trad. Léonie Speer, Cécile Desthuilliers et Edwige Hennebelle) — famille noble durant la Régence britannique. En compagnie de son éditrice américaine (si, si...) elle a savouré un passage à Paris, pour un bal exceptionnel.

01/04/2022, 16:49

ActuaLitté

Edithachette : “Le monde de l'édition en ébullition”, juge le Sénat... sans bouger

Au terme de dizaines d’auditions réalisées par la Commission d’enquête du Sénat, la concentration des médias en France est désormais cartographiée. Et les sénateurs ont abouti à une trentaine de propositions pour empêcher que ne se développe ce phénomène. Les enjeux sont de taille, résument le président Laurent Lafon et le rapporteur David Assouline, « politiques, économiques et éthiques ».

01/04/2022, 11:36

ActuaLitté

Patrimoine et apprentissage de la lecture au programme de Marine Le Pen

#Presidentielle2022 — L'extrême droite n'est pas particulièrement réputée pour ses affinités avec les questions culturelles, et le programme de Marine Le Pen ne déroge pas à la règle. À l'instar de celui de son collègue idéologique Éric Zemmour, il évoque surtout le patrimoine, et en particulier le bâti. Le livre et la lecture ne sont pas vraiment abordés, sauf dans le cadre scolaire.

01/04/2022, 11:05

ActuaLitté

Cabinet conseil : au ministère de la Culture aussi, on manque d'expertise

Des contrats passés avec des cabinets de consultant, pour aider les ministères à prendre les bonnes décisions. Le tout avec un montant qui a plus que doublé en trois ans — et atteint près de 900 millions € en 2021, selon un rapport sénatorial du 17 mars. L’affaire McKinsey, du nom du cabinet en question, éclabousse La République en Marche, le candidat Macron et quelques autres. Rue de Valois, on fait profil bas, alors que, justement, une méthode similaire est adoptée.

01/04/2022, 10:17

ActuaLitté

Remise, commandes, prescription : les engagements d'Editis pour les librairies

Fin février dernier, le président du directoire de Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaine intervenait dans la presse. De fait, l’OPA sur le groupe Lagardère était officialisée, l’Autorité des Marchés financiers avisée… L’Histoire se mettait en marche. Or, dans la perspective de construire un géant de l’édition à travers le monde, le groupe n’en manquait pas moins d’idées pour la librairie française. 

31/03/2022, 21:04

